Githurai traders block Thika Superhighway over KeNHA demolition order

Githurai traders barricade Thika Superhighway, lighting bonfires in protest after KeNHA issued a seven-day notice to demolish their stalls to build a bus park. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Transport along the Thika Superhighway came to a standstill on Wednesday evening after traders in Githurai barricaded the busy corridor to protest a planned overnight demolition of their businesses.

The traders lit bonfires and blocked sections of the road, causing heavy traffic snarl-ups as motorists were forced to seek alternative routes.

The demolition, according to the traders, is intended to pave the way for the construction of a modern bus park by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

In a notice dated February 9, KeNHA said the directive was aimed at creating designated bus bays to enhance road safety and ease congestion along the highway.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven days of this notice," the authority said.

However, traders disputed the explanation, alleging that the project could be a cover for private commercial developments, including a shopping complex and short-term rental facilities. About 1,600 traders are expected to be affected.

One of the traders, Grace Wanjiru, termed the eviction notice abrupt and unfair, saying it had thrown families into uncertainty.

"We were given a notice without any proper engagement. This is where we earn our daily bread, and now we are being told to leave without being shown where to go," said Wanjiru.

She added that many traders had operated in the area for years and deserved consultation before any relocation.

"We are not against development, but it must be done humanely and with dialogue. You cannot wake up and destroy businesses that have supported families for over a decade," said Wanjiru.

Protesters accused authorities of acting without adequate consultation, compensation or resettlement plans.

In response to the looming demolition, lawyer and political aspirant Phyllis Wangui, who is seeking the Woman Representative seat in Kiambu County, has filed a court challenge to the decision.

In her petition, Wangui said the applicants are licensed traders who have operated at the New Jubilee Market along the highway for more than 12 years, arguing that the eviction notice was issued without due process and is therefore unlawful.

She further contended that the justification given to traders is misleading and that the intended demolition violates their constitutional rights, warning that unless the court intervenes, hundreds of families risk being rendered destitute.

Traders vowed to continue resisting the demolition until authorities formally engage them and provide a clear resolution.

The highway remains one of the country's busiest transport corridors, linking Nairobi to central and eastern regions, and frequently experiences heavy congestion, particularly around Roysambu.