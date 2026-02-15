×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

US government to Scale Up support for Kenyan Health Programmes, Nyeri model to guide national rollout

By Amos Kiarie | Feb. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nyeri County Referral Hospital [File, Standard]

The U.S. government will continue supporting ongoing health programmes under PEPFAR while using the success of Nyeri County Referral Hospital to guide the national rollout of the $2.5 billion (Sh322.38 billion) U.S.–Kenya health agreement, of which $1.6 billion (Sh206.32 billion) will come from the United States.

Speaking during her tour of the hospital this week, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Susan M. Burns, said the facility’s HIV/AIDS response model has shown how direct government-to-government funding can deliver results, and that lessons learned at Nyeri could be expanded to other counties across the country.

“This hospital has been a model for effective health service delivery. What we have seen here will help guide the rollout of the national health framework and ensure that resources reach the communities that need them most,” he said.

The ambassador highlighted that the ongoing support under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will continue in parallel with the new health agreement. U.S. funding has been instrumental in sustaining programmes targeting HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, and the continuation of this support aims to prevent any disruption to life-saving services as the national rollout begins.

“I should say in the interim, it’s not that our funding for health has ceased. We’re continuing to provide ongoing funding through our CDC, our Center for Disease Control, and through our embassy, our Office of Foreign Assistance. We are continuing to provide the life-saving work we’ve done here for many, many years in HIV, AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, and we’ll continue to do that while we work on the implementation of the new program," she said.

The December-signed health agreement between Kenya and the United States represents one of the largest bilateral health partnerships in the country’s history.

Most of the funding will flow through government-to-government channels, a shift that emphasises transparency, accountability, and local ownership of programmes. Burns explained that Nyeri County Referral Hospital provides a practical model for how direct funding can be managed efficiently and effectively.

“This hospital has been a model for effective health service delivery. What we have seen here will help guide the rollout of the national health framework and ensure that resources reach the communities that need them most,” she said.

During the visit, Ambassador Burns toured various departments at the hospital and engaged with staff to understand how PEPFAR funds are used in patient care and HIV prevention initiatives.

She praised the hospital for its comprehensive approach to treatment and community engagement, noting that it combines medical care with education and outreach programmes to improve health outcomes.

“Coming to Nyeri is a chance for us to really learn how we can take things that were done here and scale them up. I am really looking forward to seeing how we’re able to do that," she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

U.S. Government Nyeri County Referral Hospital HIV/AIDS President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief
.

Latest Stories

Why Safaricom sale could erode public trust in government
Why Safaricom sale could erode public trust in government
Opinion
By Danson Kimani
1 hr ago
Trump has brought disgrace to America like no other president
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
Africa should consider joining race for UN Secretary-General
Opinion
By Awale Kullane
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

ODM in turmoil: Sifuna and Oburu camps clash over the party's future
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
ODM in turmoil: Sifuna and Oburu camps clash over the party's future
No exam retake: It's do or die for Form Three class as 8-4-4 ends
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
No exam retake: It's do or die for Form Three class as 8-4-4 ends
Woman wins 30-year land battle but dies before claiming estate
By Daniel Chege 1 hr ago
Woman wins 30-year land battle but dies before claiming estate
How divisions in Mulembe Nation are costing the region its political clout
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
How divisions in Mulembe Nation are costing the region its political clout
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved