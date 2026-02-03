Mau Mau veteran General Kiambati dies aged 106

Mau Mau veterans General Kiambati. [File, Standard]

One of the last twelve Mau Mau veterans, General Kiambati, has died aged 106.

Kiambati passed away at his home in Ngorika, Nyandarua County, on Monday evening. His son, Maina Kiambati, said the death was due to old age.

"We are sad to share that our father passed away peacefully in his sleep. We believe his age was a factor," Maina said.

The death of General Kiambati (born Kiambati wa Njora) marks the end of all twelve senior Mau Mau veterans of “General rank” in Nyandarua.

The top leadership of the former freedom fighters, passed away without receiving formal recognition from the government for their dedication to the independence struggle.

Maina said that his father spent the weekend with the family in Ngorika during a memorial for a grandson who died ten years ago.

His body was taken to a funeral home in Nakuru as preparations for burial get underway.

Kiambati’s death follows those of Brigadier John Kiboko (born Ihoya Kagwe) in August 2023, buried in Ngorika; Mukami Kimathi, wife of Mau Mau hero Dedan Kimathi, buried in Njabini in May 2023; and Major Agnes Muthoni Kinyua, also known as Ka-Chef, who died last year and was buried in Shamata.

The veterans had been calling for the recovery of Kimathi’s remains from Kamiti prison and a dignified burial.

They also expressed disappointment that their efforts to honour vows made to God before independence—including building a place of worship if they succeeded in fighting colonialists—were ignored.

Leaders led by Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau eulogised General Kiambati as a great leader who fought for the rights of the people.

"Despite his old age, he always fought for the rights of the people. It is sad that we have lost him without his wills being fulfilled. We pray that this government which we believe in will fulfil them," said Gitau.