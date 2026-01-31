One learner killed, others injured after school van overturns in Endarasha. [File, Standard]

One learner was killed while several others were injured after a school van lost control and overturned at Endarasha in Nyeri County on Saturday, January 31.

According to a police report from Mweiga Traffic Base, the vehicle was ferrying pupils from Charity area to Endarasha when it encountered a motorcycle that encroached onto its lane at a sharp bend.

The driver swerved to avoid a collision, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land in a ditch.

Confirming the incident, Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba said the learner died while receiving treatment at Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

“In Nyeri County, a van carrying 25 learners from Mahehe Friends Academy and Aberdare Academy lost control, resulting in the death of one learner while in hospital for treatment, and injuries to others,” said Ogamba, adding that the Ministry is working with other ministries to coordinate responses to the incident.

“On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased. We pray that God grants them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” the CS said.