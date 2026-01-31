×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

One learner killed, others injured after school van overturns in Endarasha

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 31, 2026
One learner killed, others injured after school van overturns in Endarasha. [File, Standard]

One learner was killed while several others were injured after a school van lost control and overturned at Endarasha in Nyeri County on Saturday, January 31.

According to a police report from Mweiga Traffic Base, the vehicle was ferrying pupils from Charity area to Endarasha when it encountered a motorcycle that encroached onto its lane at a sharp bend.

The driver swerved to avoid a collision, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land in a ditch.

Confirming the incident, Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba said the learner died while receiving treatment at Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“In Nyeri County, a van carrying 25 learners from Mahehe Friends Academy and Aberdare Academy lost control, resulting in the death of one learner while in hospital for treatment, and injuries to others,” said Ogamba, adding that the Ministry is working with other ministries to coordinate responses to the incident.

“On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased. We pray that God grants them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” the CS said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Endarasha Accident Accidents Education CS Migos Ogamba
.

Latest Stories

Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
8 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Central
By Gitau Wanyoike
8 mins ago
African music dominates globally during Grammy week celebration
Standard Entertainment
By Tania Omusale and Boniface Mithika
8 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
By Harold Odhiambo 8 mins ago
Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
By Gitau Wanyoike 8 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
By Graham Kajilwa 8 mins ago
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
By Wafula Buke 8 mins ago
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved