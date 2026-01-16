Expectations high as wind power project set for Tigania

Wind turbines at Ngong Hills Wind Power Station in Kajiado County. [File, Standard]

Residents of Tigania region in Meru County's expansive semi-arid Nyambene region have a reason to smile following the plans to establish a renewable energy facility to improve electricity connectivity.

The 220MW Hewani Energy Project renewable energy facility combining 200MW of wind power and 20MW of solar power is expected to contribute to economic growth and contribute to Kenya's quest for clean energy.

According to Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia, the Hewani Energy Project in Athwana ward, will present economic opportunities.

"This transformative project, the first of its kind in Meru county, is being developed in Athwana ward and is set for timely completion. Once operational, it will significantly boost economic growth, create opportunities for our people, and support Kenya's clean energy agenda," said the county chief.

Athwana MCA Jim Muchui said the project, the first utility-scale, grid-connected hybrid electricity project on the continent, will offer many benefits to the residents.

Mr Muchui said they will engage the company to ensure the people reap maximum benefits from the project.

The project is touted as a major development that will make a significant contribution to the country's goal of achieving 100 per cent clean and renewable energy by 2030.

The leaders said the wind power project will be a game changer, and residents are upbeat about its potential to improve livelihoods.

Many residents expressed relief that the long-awaited title deeds had been issued and plan to put up investments when it is commissioned.

"This is a cattle rustling-prone region, but with the coming of this project, we foresee an improvement in security. I plan to either sell part of my land and put up a business when the project is complete," said Festus Kaberia.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI-Meru chapter) Chairman Joshua Mungania said they welcomed more investors in the region, pointing out that the windpower project will spur infrastructural development, create employment and other opportunities.

Former Athwana MCA Victor Kariithi said the wind power project will benefit the county and contribute to national development.

“If there is a project the Tigania people, particularly from this remote part of Meru, have been waiting for is this project,” said Mr Kariithi.

He said the residents of the region that will host the project were at last hopeful that they will have a mega project which will improve their lives.

“We expect all the villages in this area to be connected to electricity, the roads within the area tarmacked and upgraded, schools modernized and additional ones constructed, health facilities improved to international standards, water supply linked to homesteads and much more. We expect the project to greatly support the local’s livelihoods,” Mr Kariithi said.

Veronica Ikiara said with their crops failing consecutive seasons and cattle rustling depriving them of livelihoods, they expect the wind power project to offer them alternative livelihoods.

“With reliable electricity, good roads and other businesses coming to our area, our expectations are high that we are going to change our lives for the better,” said Mrs Ikiara.