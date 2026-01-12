Waiguru led team upsets rivals in UDA grassroots elections

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru. [Andrew Simon, Standard]

A team allied to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots elections by a landslide.

Provision results released by the party, Team 1 secured an average of 80.075 per cent of the total votes cast countywide, with Team 2 getting 19.925 per cent.

Team 2 was led by Ndia MP George Kariuki, supported by Mwea MP Mary Maingi and her Gichugu counterpart Gichimu Githinji.

The UDA polling centre party officials' elections were conducted on Saturday.

Kirinyaga Central recorded the highest support for Team 1 at 95.5 per cent, followed by Ndia at 82.5 per cent, Gichugu at 76.8 per cent, and Mwea at 65.5 per cent.

Reacting to the results, Waiguru congratulated both teams and urged party members to remain united going forward.

“Congratulations to Team 1 for winning the UDA elections with 80 per cent of the total votes cast. I am honored to lead such a remarkable team. Well done,” she said.

On Friday, Waiguru had exuded confidence that candidates aligned to her camp would sweep the grassroots polls, putting to rest what she termed as false claims of party supremacy by rival factions within UDA.

Without naming individuals, Waiguru aimed at some elected leaders who have been laying claim to UDA leadership in the county despite her being the sitting governor elected on the party’s ticket in 2022.

“I am the undisputed leader of UDA in this county. No one can operate from behind closed doors and assume they are leading the party here,” she said, adding that the grassroots elections would make it clear “who the real UDA leader in the county is.”

Beyond the internal party contest, Waiguru framed the elections as a critical step in consolidating UDA’s grip on the Mt Kenya region and securing President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027. She argued that the region must remain firmly in government to protect and advance its interests.

At the same time, the Governor also acknowledged the opposing team, saying, “To our worthy competitors, Team 2, you did your best. Now let us all forge forward to strengthen our UDA Party in Kirinyaga, with all protocols duly established.”

The elections were conducted amid logistical challenges, with delays reported in the opening of several polling stations across the county. On the day of voting, Waiguru said turnout remained encouraging despite the setbacks.

“Bearing in mind this was not a general election but a party election, we take the turnout as encouraging, and proof that the party has solid support on the ground,” she said after casting her vote at Kiamugumo Primary School polling centre.

Despite the challenges, Waiguru said the elections were peaceful and credible and reiterated her commitment to uniting all party members after the elections and strengthening UDA’s grassroots structures in Kirinyaga County as the party moves forward.