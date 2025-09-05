×
Waiguru: I am ready to hand over to a leader of integrity

By Jane Mugambi | Sep. 5, 2025
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during the Kirinyaga County Prayer Day at the county headquarters in Kutus, September 4, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has started her political transition as her second term in office is set to end when the 2027 polls are called.

Speaking to her electorate on Thursday during a county prayer day, the former Chairperson Council of Governors said she was looking forward to handing over to a leader who will ensure the development gains attained in her reign are safeguarded.

Waiguru said it was up to the Kirinyaga residents to ensure their development agenda remains safeguarded.

“As I prepare to exit office, I pray that you will get a better leader than me. I want to urge the people of Kirinyaga to elect leaders who will uphold the standards we have set. Let us pray that we do not get leaders who will take us back to where we were before, but rather those who will uplift the county to greater heights,” she said.

Even though she didn't declare her future political interests during the meeting attended by hundreds, a few weeks ago, she hinted that she would remain in active politics and probably aim at a bigger political post. Many are anxious to see what political move she makes in a region seen to be making a political transition since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached.  

“I am ready to hand over the instruments of power to the next governor with dignity and respect. I expect him or her to take Kirinyaga to an even higher level, beyond the standards I have set,” Waiguru said. 

She highlighted the transformation witnessed in Kirinyaga from 2017 to 2022, noting significant improvements in development and service delivery. 

The governor reiterated her commitment to a smooth transition when her term comes to an end, assuring residents that her legacy will be one of progress and stability.

