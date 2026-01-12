×
CS Ruku urges Mt Kenya East to unite, rally behind Ruto

By Phares Mutembei | Jan. 12, 2026

Public Service CS nominee Geoffrey Ruku before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments at County Hall, Nairobi on April 14, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has called on people in Mt Kenya East region to propagate unity and support President William Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki.

CS Ruku, who was flanked by leaders from Tharaka Nithi County, spoke at PCEA Chogoria after a Sunday service in honour of outgoing Reverend Amos Kimau, where he said cohesion among the people was key to sustainable development and political stability.

The minister said he was optimistic that the proposed Infrastructure Fund Bill would be debated and approved by Parliament in February, to pave the way for the financing of key, life-changing development projects across the region and other parts of the country.

The fund is designed to support large, capital-intensive projects that cannot be adequately financed through the normal budgetary process, he said. 

Among the flagship projects expected to benefit from the fund are the dualing of the Makutano–Embu–Meru highway that DP Kindiki has been rooting for, and the construction of mega dams to support irrigation and improve food security.

He said citizens were set to benefit from tangible results from the Infrastructure Fund starting in June, as the various projects reach the implementation phase.

He said expanded electricity connectivity will be among the initial benefits, with the fund supporting the extension of electric power to more households and businesses, "thereby lowering the cost of doing business and stimulating economic growth."

"President Ruto is committed to reviving and making the economy stronger," he stated.

He said there was synergy within the Ruto administration as he took a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom he said had been 'uncooperative', contrasting him with Prof Kindiki.

"Kindiki is focused and supportive of the President’s development agenda," Ruku said.

He cautioned residents in Mt Kenya East against supporting the opposition, saying that would weaken and destabilise the DP.

He trashed claims that Ruto faces widespread disapproval, as he argued that opposition to Ruto's re-election was confined to small parts of Mt Kenya.

 The rest of the country continues to support his leadership, Ruku noted.

 Ruku said Kindiki has the muscle to run for the presidency in 2032 and succeed Ruto, but stressed that it depended on strong support from his political turf. 

He encouraged them to throw their weight behind the government to secure more development and political relevance.

