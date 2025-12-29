Family of doctor abducted by Al Shabaab in Somalia seek government help

Ambrose Kimiti, who resurfaced in a viral video last week appealing for help from the government to have him released by suspected Al Shabab militants. [Courtesy, Family]

A family in Kiandege village, Nyandarua County is seeking help after their son was allegedly abducted by Al Shabaab in Somalia two years ago.

Ambrose Kimiti resurfaced in a viral video last week, appealing for help from the government to have him released.

Kimiti, who hails from Leshau Pondo Ward, employed by Iqarus, a British security and medical support company, was contracted by the United Nations in Somalia.

On January 10, 2024, while on a UN-related mission (medical evaluation and rescue support) in Galgaduud region, central Somalia, an area where Al-Shabab is active, the helicopter he was aboard reportedly suffered mechanical failure and crash-landed.

Immediately after the crash, the crew and passengers were reported to have been taken hostage by Al-Shabaab.

According to his brother Martin Mwangi, they have contacted all government offices without help.

"We did not know where our brother had been for the last two years until recently, when the video resurfaced. We urge the government to help rescue him," he noted.

He called on the United Nations to also intervene.

"They are the employers and yet we have not seen any response from them. We also call upon Kenyans to pray for this rescue," noted Mwangi.