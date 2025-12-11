Coffee market nets Sh1.4 billion in the weekly auction

Farmers sort out coffee berries. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi coffee market netted Sh 1.4 billion after the sale of 22,572 bags of coffee that attracted 16 local and international buyers, compared to the last weeks of Sh 1.2 billion for the 19,583 bags.

In the market, Alliance Berries Limited offered the highest volume of 7,155 bags that netted Sh 481.6 million, followed by the Kirinyaga Slopes 2,374 bags for Sh 155.6 million, New KPCU 2,413 bags for Sh 142.2 million, CEBBA 1,364 bags for Sh 85.1 million, and United Eastern 1,248 bags for Sh 73.4 million.

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) reported that 12 coffee brokers presented 7,984 bags of grade AA that were sold for Sh 539.3 million, and 9,282 bags of grade AB for Sh 592.9 million.

Nyeri-based Gachatha coffee factory, produced and marketed by the Alliance Berries Limited, achieved the highest price of Sh 67,210 for each of the 78 bags of grade AA, followed by Kii factory with 32 bags that each netted Sh 61,781.

Ndundu and Gachugu factories traded a total of 169 bags of grade AA that netted each at Sh 61,264 through the Alliance Berries Limited.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u, in her report, outlined that in the provision of the quality grades, Alliance Berries offered 3,151 bags of grade AA, followed by Kipkelion 1,030 bags.

The market, she said, was in high demand for the quality coffee, thus the need for the farmers to increase production to satisfy the international markets.

Ms Ndung'u said that the auction offered the highest volumes since the coffee year 2025/2026 commenced on October 1.

“Average price for a bag of grade AA was Sh 55,333 and that of grade AB at Sh 52,382,” indicated the report.

In the dealers category, Ibero Kenya sold 6,589 bags, C.Dormans 4,307 bags, Louis Dreyfus 3,798 bags, Taylor Winch 2,466 bags, Sasini 2,460 bags, among others.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro lauded Thanga ini, Mathare ini, Kiangorogo, Githima, Mutheru, and Iyego, Wahundura, Kaganda, Thikagiki factories in Murang’a for participating in the auction, posting impressive performance.

“The report reflects that Murang’a factories used the auction platform to market their quality coffee, thus earning better income,” said Munyoro.

Utility

Kinya Coffee at 1,072 bags Mt. Elgon with 1,052 bags, Minnesota Marketers 853 bags, KCCE 903 bags, Murang’a 682 bags, and Meru Union 657 bags.