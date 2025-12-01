Matiang'i condemns church teargas attack on Gachagua, calls for rule of law

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during an interview with local media stations at his Simbauti home in Nyamira County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has castigated yesterday attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at PCEA Church in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

Matiang’i said it was ironic that tear gas canisters were lobbed in a church in a country where there is a rule of law calling for action against those responsible.

Speaking at St Peter's Cathedral in Kenol, he said he will seek the presidential votes in 2027, aiming to fix the country and ensure the rule of law prevails.

He warned that the poor leadership was the reason teargas was lobbed in a place of worship, targeting Rigathi Gachagua and other faithful.

He asked Kenya to remain vigilant and ensure they maintain peace, eyeing the future.

“I warned of increased money laundering and dirty politics that will drain the country; thus, the need for the right direction,” said Matiang’i.

He added that he was working with all leaders towards focusing on achieving peace and national cohesion.

Matiang'i said he was working with all leaders to assist the growth of the country to the expectation of all.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu castigated the brutal attack at the PCEA church in Kariobangi in Nairobi targeting former Rigathi Gachagua.

“It is sad that somebody is pulling strings to fund attacks on each other in the Mt Kenya region,” said Nyutu, adding that in Mbeere North electoral malpractice was witnessed.

He pleaded with the former President Uhuru Kenyatta to invite Rigathi Gachagua and initiate unity strategies joined by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“The pact will take the country to greater heights and ensure the democratic space enjoyed by all Kenyans,” said Nyutu.

In the church function, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi was heckled as he outlined government development programmes in Murang’a.

The state official was heckled by Christians as he outlined some of the government development programmes that included the Makeji Affordable Housing Programme, the national stadium in Murang’a town, and the Mukerenju sports academy.

The PS stood firm and continued outlining the projects, as the heckling increased.

Bishop Karanu interjected and warned the Christians against the continued heckling of leaders in the church compound.

“Stop heckling other people, as the church is a sacred place where all the people are invited for the purpose of worship; thus, we need to be respectful,” said Karanu.

Also present was Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

MP Sabina Chege and former MPs Kembi Gitura, Joshua Toro, Elias Mbau, Peter Kimari and Njathi Mwenga.