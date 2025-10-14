Nithi Bridge claims another two lives, residents express frustration

The wreckage of a bus that was involved in an accident killing 34 passengers in 2022. [File, Standard]

Two people died on the spot today after a lorry driver lost control at the notorious Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi County.

The victims were in a lorry transporting bananas and other food products from Imenti, Meru County, when the vehicle plunged into the river.

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Zaccheus Ng'eno said the bridge has claimed dozens of lives over the past four decades. “We believe the lorry was heading to Nairobi when the driver lost control and plunged into the river,” he said.

One body was retrieved immediately, but rescuers struggled to recover the other, which was trapped in the wreckage. Ng’eno urged motorists to exercise extra caution, especially at the blackspot.

Local resident Muthoni Njagi said the community was devastated by yet another tragedy. “We are tired of waiting. Presidents have promised to rebuild this bridge, but nothing has been done,” she said.

President William Ruto recently announced that Sh7 billion has been allocated to redesign and reconstruct the Nithi Bridge. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki assured residents the project will begin within months.

Ten days ago, while meeting a group of Meru leaders, the President announced that the government has set aside Sh7 billion for the redesign and construction of Nithi Bridge, which has been blamed for tens of fatalities and injuries over the last two decades.

“We want to straighten Nithi Bridge so that it stops being a trap where citizens lose lives,” said Ruto, and called on Kenyans to shun short-sighted leaders out to divide Kenyans.

On Saturday, while speaking at Chogoria, not far from the bridge, Prof Kindiki said it will be reconstructed within months. [Phares Mutembei]