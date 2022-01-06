How to handle a toxic co-worker

In every market, there never lacks a mad man. Any social set-up usually hosts remnants of toxic attitude; rudeness, arrogant body language, careless talk, name them. Imagine taking this to a work environment.

A toxic person is one who brings an upset to your way of life when they are around. From the social cognitive theory SCT,1986, human behaviour is determined by a combination of environmental, personal and behavioural characteristics such as environmental demographics and motivation.

There are many ways to identify a toxic colleague.

Here comes the weekend and you are the most excited about it. At last, you will have two days off and avoid bumping into Maidie, that nagging office clerk you cannot avoid. And you forget off days fly, hours move like microseconds. Its Monday again and, Ugh! not again! You will have a whole sad routine again.

Here are some types of toxic personalities:

The gossiper

A gossiper at work spreads any or of false information about departments and bosses. They overly indulge in critiquing how the organization works.

It’s much advisable to understand you cannot change such people. Never try to encourage them, disagree when needed - but politely regardless of their reception to a challenge.

Establish boundaries by avoiding certain conversations.

Loves the blame game

They blame their incompetency on other colleagues.

Such people are always insecure and the best way to handle them is to avoid any form of confrontation.

It is ugly as it is, don’t ever try to fix a mess with them, it will turn on you.

The control freak

It’s their way or no way!

Such a person has a high perfectionist spirit which is good energy but it may be intimidating to other colleagues.

The complainer

They act like the victim in every situation. They express how the organization is unfair and incite others to have a negative attitude towards their leaders and colleagues.

To deal with such people, listen and empathize with them before giving factual information or equally avoiding them.

The paranoid one

They suspect the management. They give misleading theories to their misconceptions.

It is wise to avoid their conversations to avoid being swayed into illogical conclusions motivated by impulse.

A healthy work environment produces maximum results.

Share this story