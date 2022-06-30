× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Investors take up 80pc of Konza city's phase one land for development

REAL ESTATE
Jun 30th 2022
By | June 30th 2022
REAL ESTATE
Konza Data Centre. 

Over 80 per cent of the investment parcels available in the first phase of the Konza Technopolis have been taken up by investors for development.

This was revealed by ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng during an investors networking breakfast in Nairobi, where over 100 investors convened to share insights and get updates on the progress of the project.

Mr Ochieng lauded Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) for the progress and assured them of government’s support to accelerate investment opportunities.

“So far, 80 per cent of the parcels have been taken and having invested in such facilities, investors need to be given an update on what is happening. We had 90 per cent of these investors here to share what their visions are and how we can work together to move ahead,” he said.

The PS said the city is looking to develop other facilities such as the vaccine centre, research centre and the digital media city to amplify its environment.

READ MORE

“The vertical infrastructure which everyone has been looking to see will spring up faster because everything has been done, it’s plug-and-play. In the next one or two years, people will start seeing the buildings we have been looking forward to seeing.”

KoTDA said it has onboarded 26 more investors, with ten of them having received land lease agreements.

Already, contractors for the Kenya Advanced Institute of Technology, National Security Centre, Konza Complex Phase II and real estate investors are on site.

KoTDA Chairman Reuben Mutiso said the recent budget allocations for 2022-23 are a testament to the government’s commitment to the project.

Chief Executive John Tanui said key government agencies are setting up facilities in the city.

“We have Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, research labs and the national data centre currently serving several companies. We are looking forward to having more private investors setting up," he said.

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC