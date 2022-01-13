× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Real estate firm refunds Sh200 million in failed greenhouse project

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | January 13th 2022
By Graham Kajilwa | January 13th 2022
REAL ESTATE

Optiven Group CEO George Wachiuri. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Real estate company, Optiven Ltd has refunded up to Sh200 million to land buyers who had invested in its greenhouse project.

In a statement, the firm said the refund was after the company contracted to do agribusiness on behalf of the landowners defaulted on its part of the deal.

The case is in court. However, Optiven said it opted to refund its clients who had lost their cash in the 2017 deal.

The firm said its customers were either refunded cash or swapped the amount they had lost with new plots of land across its portfolio of properties. Others used the cash to offset balances on other plots they had bought with the firm.

READ MORE

The firm says it has refunded most of the affected customers. Those who opted not to take any refund are waiting for the court ruling on the matter at the Kajiado Law Courts.

“Optiven leadership takes this opportunity to apologise to the customers who got affected by this venture. We value you and this is the reason why we opted to do a refund of the cash paid for those greenhouses that did not materialise,” said the firm in a statement last week.

“Optiven will wait for the outcome of this case that is pending at the Kajiado Law Courts and commits to fully respect and follow the outcome of this matter when and once concluded.”

The 2017, the project dubbed Kilimo Tujijenge was guaranteed to earn investors up to Sh400,000 annually.

While advertising the project, Optiven Chief Executive George Wachiuri (pictured) referenced it to the Israel agribusiness.

The project was to sit on 200 acres of land in Kajiado County just 1.5 km from the tarmac.

Share this story
State mortgage financier gets nod to raise Sh10.5b
The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) has received regulatory approval from Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to raise Sh10.5 billion.
Rightsizing: House owners adjust to space needs for optimal living
Rightsizing is not a common word in local real estate lingo, but it is something experts observe keenly.

MOST READ

Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai
Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why affordable housing remains a pipe dream for many Kenyans

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 hours ago

Why affordable housing remains a pipe dream for many Kenyans
State mortgage financier gets nod to raise Sh10.5b

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

State mortgage financier gets nod to raise Sh10.5b
Rightsizing: House owners adjust to space needs for optimal living

By Peter Theuri | 2 hours ago

Rightsizing: House owners adjust to space needs for optimal living
3D printed homes: Why technology could solve Kenya’s housing crisis

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

3D printed homes: Why technology could solve Kenya’s housing crisis
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC