× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Share of loans in default hits 8-month high

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 30th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 30th 2022
NEWS

Central Bank of Kenya building [Jennifer Wachie, Standard]

The proportion of loans that has remained unpaid for at least three months has hit eight-month high on increased lending and a slow pace of repayments.

New Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio — the portion of the loan book for which principal or interest has not been paid for 90 days — rose for the third straight month to hit 14 per cent in February.

The latest figure was last seen in June 2021, and signals that the pace of loan repayments is lagging behind that of issuing new loans as banks warm up to the private sector.

“NPLs increases were noted in the manufacturing, tourism, restaurant and hotels, building and construction and real estate sectors,” said CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge. “These increases were attributed to specific challenges in the respective businesses and banks have continued to make provisions for the NPLs.”

READ MORE

The spike in NPLs came on the back of the pace of private sector credit hitting 9.1 per cent in February, only dwarfed by the 9.6 per cent that was seen in February last year.

CBK said strong credit growth was seen in transport and communications (24.1 per cent), consumer durables (14 per cent), business services (11.6 per cent), (8.9 per cent) and manufacturing (7.6 per cent). “The number of loan applications and approvals remained strong, reflecting improved demand with increased economic activities,” said Dr Njoroge.

This came even as CBK retained the benchmark lending rate at seven per cent — the same level it has been at since March 2020 — noting the current accommodative monetary policy stance remains appropriate. Banks expanded loan book by Sh35 billion between December 2021 and last January — the fastest pace in a month since Sh37 billion seen in May-June 2021.

Latest data shows banks in January made Sh19 billion pretax profit, being 26 per cent more than Sh15.1 billion made in January 2021.

A persistent rise in NPLs usually prompts banks to get aggressive on recoveries, such as auctions, to cut their exposure to bad debts.

CBK’s December Credit Survey Report had shown majority of banks (44 per cent) expect loan defaults to fall in the quarter ending March 2022.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why the private sector needs to push for peace
Without thriving businesses there are is no economic stability and job creation which is why business must reject war.
Kenya Airways cuts losses by 56 per cent to Sh15.9 billion
KQ has cut its losses by more than half, reporting a loss after tax of Sh15.88 billion for the year to December 2021, from Sh36.22 billion in 2020.

MOST READ

Why Yatani’s budget is a make-or-break affair
Why Yatani’s budget is a make-or-break affair

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya Airways cuts losses by 56 per cent to Sh15.9 billion

By Macharia Kamau | 53 minutes ago

Kenya Airways cuts losses by 56 per cent to Sh15.9 billion
Telkom lands new submarine fibre cable at Mombasa

By Moses Omusolo | 53 minutes ago

Telkom lands new submarine fibre cable at Mombasa
Struggling Resolution Insurance suspends non-medical cover

By Patrick Alushula | 53 minutes ago

Struggling Resolution Insurance suspends non-medical cover
EAC eyes Sh26 billion windfall as Congo joins economic bloc

By Frankline Sunday | 53 minutes ago

EAC eyes Sh26 billion windfall as Congo joins economic bloc
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC