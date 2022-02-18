Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan
NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | February 18th 2022
NEWS
Online marketplace Africa Sokoni has set its sights on going regional in the next six months.
The firm is currently fundraising to finance the expansion strategy that initially targets several East African countries.
Africa Sokoni Chief Executive Ebrima Fatty said the firm has studied the African market for a number of years and seen the opportunities on offer.
“Working with a team that believes in the vision of the company, I think we are good enough to go. All the structures are now in place,” he said during a press briefing to mark the firm's fourth anniversary.
He said the company will channel most of the pooled resources into devolving its presence to the counties while venturing into the region, with Uganda and Tanzania singled out as first priority.
The e-commerce industry has experienced rapid growth and competition has intensified among established and new service providers.
Ketraco admits flaws in tendering for key power lineKetraco yesterday acknowledged the tendering process for the Loiyangalani-Suswa power line may have been flawed, which ended up being costly...
Relief for city traders as levies cut by halfBar and liquor store owners in Nairobi now have a reason to smile after the Nairobi county government slashed the licence fees by 50 per cent.
MOST READ
Treasury slashes Nairobi expressway funding by Sh70m
NEWS
- State-owned National Oil Corporation seeks Sh13 billion capital to stay afloat
NEWS
- When to draw the line with clients
ENTERPRISE
- Pandemic shut my business but I returned bigger
ENTERPRISE
- How to stay profitable on a low-cost model
ENTERPRISE
- SMEs to benefit from Google training
ENTERPRISE