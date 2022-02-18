Firm sets sights on regional market in expansion plan

AfricaSokoni Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ebrima Fatty. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Online marketplace Africa Sokoni has set its sights on going regional in the next six months.

The firm is currently fundraising to finance the expansion strategy that initially targets several East African countries.

Africa Sokoni Chief Executive Ebrima Fatty said the firm has studied the African market for a number of years and seen the opportunities on offer.

“Working with a team that believes in the vision of the company, I think we are good enough to go. All the structures are now in place,” he said during a press briefing to mark the firm's fourth anniversary.

He said the company will channel most of the pooled resources into devolving its presence to the counties while venturing into the region, with Uganda and Tanzania singled out as first priority.

The e-commerce industry has experienced rapid growth and competition has intensified among established and new service providers.

Share this story