Uhuru markets Kenya at Dubai Expo as a top hub for investors

President Uhuru Kenyatta opened the Kenya-Gulf Cooperation Council states business forum at the Dubai expo yesterday [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday opened the Kenya-Gulf Cooperation Council states business forum at the Dubai expo.

The event kicked off in October last year, having been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State House reported that President Kenyatta directed Kenyan officials to “be at the forefront in facilitating trade to give the country a comparative advantage as an investment destination of choice.”

“We need to be the welcoming party. We are here to listen.

We are here to facilitate. We are here to do what these investors require from us in order to come into our country to bring their investment, to help us create jobs and to help us develop our economy,” he said.

Uhuru began the three-day visit aimed at improving trade ties with Dubai on Tuesday, and held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He is accompanied by CSs Betty Maina (Industrialisation), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amina Mohamed (Sports), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Najib Balala (Tourism).

Share this story