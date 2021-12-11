× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State firm to lend SMEs Sh25 billion

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | December 11th 2021

Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has unveiled a plan to lend small enterprises up to Sh25 billion in the next three years. 

The firm, which was formed by the merger of Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation, Tourism Finance Corporation and Industrial Development Bank Capital Ltd, is mandated to provide finance and business support to medium and large-scale industries.

In a strategic plan unveiled on Thursday, the State agency has identified five key result areas and related objectives and initiatives to entrench operational excellence.

KDC chair Michael Nyachae said the firm’s board will endeavour to offer leadership that will culminate in the corporation positioning itself as a key government entity in financing and providing advisory services to small, medium and large enterprises.

READ MORE

 Over 21,000 SMEs benefitted from Stanbic Bank

 Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business

 Local SMEs to benefit from new enterprise hub

 To speed up industrialisation, State should increase support to MSMEs

“In particular, KDC will in the first three years put emphasis in the agricultural (post-harvest management), manufacturing, tourism, blue economy, health, energy and ICT sectors,” he said.

KDC interim director general Christopher Huka said the roadmap would set the pace for the corporation for many years.  

Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling
Data from Treasury and World Bank shows there were increased debt payments starting July with local currency exchanging at a historic low of Sh112.89.
Ambition: How two men built top hotel chain
John Kariuki and Gurcharan Singh Vohra were unlikely business partners when they met in the 1970s, but they found a way to build the Sarova.

