State firm to lend SMEs Sh25 billion
NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | December 11th 2021
Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has unveiled a plan to lend small enterprises up to Sh25 billion in the next three years.
The firm, which was formed by the merger of Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation, Tourism Finance Corporation and Industrial Development Bank Capital Ltd, is mandated to provide finance and business support to medium and large-scale industries.
In a strategic plan unveiled on Thursday, the State agency has identified five key result areas and related objectives and initiatives to entrench operational excellence.
KDC chair Michael Nyachae said the firm’s board will endeavour to offer leadership that will culminate in the corporation positioning itself as a key government entity in financing and providing advisory services to small, medium and large enterprises.
READ MORE
Over 21,000 SMEs benefitted from Stanbic Bank
Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business
Local SMEs to benefit from new enterprise hub
To speed up industrialisation, State should increase support to MSMEs
“In particular, KDC will in the first three years put emphasis in the agricultural (post-harvest management), manufacturing, tourism, blue economy, health, energy and ICT sectors,” he said.
KDC interim director general Christopher Huka said the roadmap would set the pace for the corporation for many years.
RELATED VIDEOS
Supporting MSMEs: Discussion with Experts from ICDC, MSEA and KCB | KTN NEWS SPECIAL | Part 3
Supporting MSMEs: Discussion with Experts from ICDC, MSEA and KCB | KTN NEWS SPECIAL | Part 2
Supporting MSMEs: Discussion with Experts from ICDC, MSEA and KCB | KTN NEWS SPECIAL | Part 1
Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shillingData from Treasury and World Bank shows there were increased debt payments starting July with local currency exchanging at a historic low of Sh112.89.
Ambition: How two men built top hotel chainJohn Kariuki and Gurcharan Singh Vohra were unlikely business partners when they met in the 1970s, but they found a way to build the Sarova.
MOST READ
All you need to know about beetroot farming
MONEY & MARKET
- Why millennials are struggling to save
DR PESA
- Dock Workers Union reads mischief as port staff enter pay deal
BUSINESS
By Patrick Beja
- Changing office: Why preference for expensive décor has declined
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Treasury cites heavy debt burden for not increasing kitty to counties in next year's budget
BUSINESS
- ABC bank rally Saccos to get cheque books to ease banking
BUSINESS