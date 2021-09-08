Why SMEs must have a decision making strategy
ENTERPRISE
By James Wanzala | September 8th 2021
How do businesses make important decisions? Is it by gut feelings, guidance from family members, or is there a written down business strategy to guide daily decision making?
In June 2021, WYLDE International carried out a Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Performance survey to find out the impact of the practice of business strategy on the success of SMEs.
WYLDE International, an innovative management consulting firm specialising in strategy development for SMEs, recently released its 2021 Strategy Pulse: An Analytical Report on Business Strategy Impact on SMEs 2020-2021.
Aiming to drive a culture of data-driven decision-making, WYLDE International conducted a baseline customised mobile-based survey to find out the role that strategy plays in building resilience and unlocking growth for SMEs.
READ MORE
Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance
Private sector activity grows for fourth month in a row
Toxic policies that can kill your business
How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business
The survey was carried out on 126 SMEs across 15 sectors whose business life cycles ranged from below a year to over 10 years; a combined 34 per cent of SMEs surveyed were below two years while 13 per cent were more than 10 years. The majority of the businesses- 65 per cent were in the bracket below a Sh2 million revenue.
Businesses with higher annual revenues had a business strategy plan, with 67 per cent of high revenue businesses relying a great deal on their strategic plans for the daily decision making.
"Lack of clarity will cost you and drag you down. Take advantage of external strategy experts who have experience and objectivity to help you develop and effectively execute your strategy,” said Director of Strategy at WYLDE Kiriinya Kithinji gave recommendations to the SME sector.
The survey findings showed that organisations with a turnover of Sh100 million and above carry out regular strategy reviews.
Due to the changing dynamics in the market, SMEs are being encouraged to review their strategies much more frequently and to use strategy to affect their day-to-day decision making.
Country Manager at Business Partners International Mike Muthengi, a panelist at the event, noted that “running a business without strategy is like driving a car without a dashboard."
"Having a good business strategy is not a threat to your finances but a growth plan that is a must-have when seeking funding,” he said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Chase bank receives sh1.2 billion financing from the French Development Agency (FDA)
Supporting MSMEs: Discussion with Experts from ICDC, MSEA and KCB | KTN NEWS SPECIAL | Part 3
Supporting MSMEs: Discussion with Experts from ICDC, MSEA and KCB | KTN NEWS SPECIAL | Part 2
Here's the easiest way to make money from doing nothingIt’s an easy source of revenue, the costs are almost zero. Unlike a hotel where you cook food, in parking you do nothing.
Where businesses go wrong on influencersWhile there are businesses that have perfected the art of advertising, there are others that could be getting itwrong by using influencers.
MOST READ
Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By XN Iraki
- Condor set to resume flights to the Coast
BUSINESS
- Why matatu Saccos are fighting to control city
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Covid-19 jobs cuts: How companies are throwing workers under the bus for profits
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance
OPINION
By Efayomi Carr