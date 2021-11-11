× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Geothermal deals in Ethiopia earn KenGen Sh1.78b

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | November 11th 2021
KenGen team of engineers drilling the first geothermal well for Ethiopia Electric Power (EEP) company, setting in motion Phase II of Ksh.7.6 billion contract. [Courtesy]

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has booked Sh1.78 billion revenue from drilling geothermal wells in Ethiopia, giving the firm a significant income diversification boost.

The earnings, posted in the financial year ended June 2021, is four times more than the Sh440.34 million that KenGen received last year.

The revenue was from drilling services at Tulu Moye in Ethiopia and helped the firm’s revenue to rise by 4.1 per cent to Sh45.9 billion.

Net profit for the year, however, dropped 93.5 per cent to Sh1.2 billion on the back of higher taxation.

The electricity producer had last year received a tax credit of Sh4.59 billion from Kenya Revenue Authority on the Olkaria V geothermal power plant project.

READ MORE

 Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers – UN email

 Obasanjo sees small window of opportunity on Ethiopia war

 Warring faction and Ethiopian government

 Ethiopians denounce US at rally to back military campaign

The firm set up KenGen Ethiopia in 2019 to facilitate the execution of a commercial consultancy and drilling service contract it signed with Tulu Moye Geothermal Operations.

The latest earnings come amid the volatile situation in the Horn of Africa country, where a year-long civil war in Tigray continues to escalate.

KenGen was planning to start drilling services for the Aluto-Langano project—also in Ethiopia— but it is not clear if this will proceed, given the prevailing safety concerns.

The firm said recently it was still assessing the security situation in the Tigray region before deciding whether to withdraw about 200 Kenyans drilling geothermal wells in the neighbouring country.

Ethiopia’s cabinet recently declared a nationwide state of emergency and cut communication in some regions in a move that has alarmed firms operating there.

KenGen in 2019 won a Sh5.2 billion tender to drill geothermal wells in Ethiopia, its second contract in the landlocked country.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm in February 2019 also won part of a Sh7.6 billion contract to supply geothermal drilling services to Ethiopian Electric Power.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally

Share this story
Economy grows by 10 per cent in second quarter
Kenya’s economy is making steady recovery, shaking off the adverse effects of Covid-19 to record a 10 per cent growth in the quarter to June.
Reduced crime boosts Maragua town's recovery
Long haunted by insecurity and general malaise, Maragua town, one of Kenya’s most violent towns, is rejuvenating after a string of good fortunes.

MOST READ

Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry
Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Economy grows by 10 per cent in second quarter

By Macharia Kamau | 3 hours ago

Economy grows by 10 per cent in second quarter
Kenyans gambled Sh83 billion through M-Pesa in six months

By Dominic Omondi | 7 hours ago

Kenyans gambled Sh83 billion through M-Pesa in six months
Safaricom posts Sh37 billion in half-year profits

By Frankline Sunday and Betty Njeru | 16 hours ago

Safaricom posts Sh37 billion in half-year profits
I&M Bank gets nod to launch in Uganda

By Drake Nyamugabwa | 1 day ago

I&M Bank gets nod to launch in Uganda
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC