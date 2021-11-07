× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen yet to decide if it is time to pull workers out of Ethiopia

NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | November 7th 2021

Engineers from Kengen work on one of the largest well in Olkaria which is 3km deep and has the capacity of producing 30mw. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is assessing the security situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region before deciding whether to withdraw 200 Kenyans drilling geothermal wells in the neighbouring country.

KenGen Communication Manager Frank Ochieng’ said they were working closely with the government as they monitor the situation.

Mr Ochieng’ said all the workers in the two sites were safe and drilling was going on as planned even as reports emerged of communities fleeing the affected regions.

READ MORE

 Ethiopians denounce US at rally to back military campaign

 Why Ethiopia-Tigray crisis must be seen as a continental tragedy

 US orders non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave

 Ethiopia: The Tigray crisis – A timeline

“We are assessing the situation but remain hopeful that the authorities in the two countries will speedily find a peaceful solution to the crisis,” he said.

This came as some of the workers expressed concern over the escalating clashes in the country involving government forces and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Already, Ethiopian Cabinet has declared a nationwide state of emergency, cut communication in some parts of the country as the government called on residents to arm themselves.

Currently, KenGen is drilling 520MW in Tulu Moye in the Oromia Regional State and also in Aluto–Langano.

A worker who spoke to The Sunday Standard yesterday on condition of anonymity said they were working in fear following reports that the clashes had intensified.

“We are working as planned at various drilling sites but our fear is what might happen if the war intensifies and the airport is closed,” said the worker.

The National Police Service has issued a statement saying that the unrest in Ethiopia could adversely impact operations in Kenya and on the borders.

“The National Police Service has heightened security on the Kenyan border and citizens are advised to be vigilant and cautious in their surroundings,” read the statement in part.

Earlier, KenGen MD Rebecca Miano said that Sh700 million geothermal project in Ethiopia had entered a crucial stage.

In February 2019, KenGen won a joint contract with Shandong Kerui Petroleum Equipment Company and Shandong Kerui Oilfield Service Group to offer geothermal drilling services.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally

Share this story
What to do when a thief hacks your phone and takes a mobile loan
Users are advised to reset their phones if they sense that they are compromised.
Massive layoffs cap IMF’s release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya
This has been a dramatic week for two State corporations - Kenya Power and Kenya Medical and Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion

By Dominic Omondi | 19 hours ago

Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
New plant expected to cut drug costs

By Esther Dianah | 1 day ago

New plant expected to cut drug costs
Kenya gets Sh29 billion more from IMF

By Dominic Omondi | 2 days ago

Kenya gets Sh29 billion more from IMF
Butali Sugar resumes production after two-month break

By Jackline Inyanji | 2 days ago

Butali Sugar resumes production after two-month break
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC