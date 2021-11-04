× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Business activities pick up to 5-month high in October

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | November 4th 2021

Boda Boda operators waiting for customers along Banda street within the CBD on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. [Samson Wire, Standard].

Business activities picked up for the first time in five months in October following the easing of Covid-19 containment measures.

This is according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released yesterday.

The PMI, a barometer of the health of the country’s private sector, showed increased output of goods and services and new businesses last month.

“New business volumes continued to rise, with Kenyan firms extending the current run of growth that began in May,” says the report that is jointly done by Stanbic Bank and IHS Markit, an information services company.

READ MORE

 New drive to lift women and youth

 Kenya to lead resource mobilization efforts for climate change mitigation in Africa

 103 test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours

 How small businesses hit by pandemic found profits online

This, said the panellists, was due to greater customer spending as cash flow and economic conditions improved.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also lifted the dusk-to-dawn curfew last month, in what is likely to boost the operations of firms in tourism and hospitality.

The PMI survey showed an uptick in business activities last month with a reading of 51.4, up from 50.4 in September, the highest reading in five months.

“That said, the index signalled only a modest improvement in business conditions and one that was slower than the series long-run trend,” said the report.

At the height of the pandemic last year, the reading dipped to 37.5 in March from 49 recorded in February following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country, which has disrupted global supply chains and brought the hospitality industry to its knees.

As the containment measures have been eased, economic output has improved, with some who had lost jobs finding their way back into the job market.

Last year, the size of the economy contracted by 0.3 per cent owing to a depressed output in hotel and accommodation, education, transport and storage.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
New drive to lift women and youth
At least 2,400 women and youth enterprises in eight counties are set to benefit from a five-year programme aimed at mainstreaming businesses.
The barriers women face in shipping industry
Most shipping lines are reluctant to hire women seafarers even as demand for such cadres grow in the shipping industry.

MOST READ

How bank lost millions after teller fainted
How bank lost millions after teller fainted

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New drive to lift women and youth

By Edwin Nyarangi | 20 minutes ago

New drive to lift women and youth
Pig farmers cry foul over lack of market and rising prices of feeds

By Antony Gitonga | 10 hours ago

Pig farmers cry foul over lack of market and rising prices of feeds
Revenue commission maintains Sh370b allocation to counties

By Graham Kajilwa | 12 hours ago

Revenue commission maintains Sh370b allocation to counties
Tullow eyes over Sh1.6b from sale of Turkana oil

By Macharia Kamau | 15 hours ago

Tullow eyes over Sh1.6b from sale of Turkana oil
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC