× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | October 9th 2021

CA Director General Ezra Chiloba. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) will closed down e-commerce firms operating in the country without a licence in a move likely to affect numerous online stores that have amassed a huge following on social media.

New CA Director General Ezra Chiloba yesterday said the postal and courier sector has recorded significant growth, particularly during the pandemic, but that this has also come with an influx of rogue service providers preying on users.

“The authority is currently carrying out a market study in the postal and courier sub-sector in order to establish the service access gaps to inform remedies and initiatives towards boosting services for consumers,” Mr Chiloba said while marking the World Post Day.

“The findings will enable the authority to take some interventions and address some of the noted challenges experienced by players and consumers of postal courier services.”

READ MORE

 Simbas head coach Odera names squad for South Africa Championships

 Voter listing is a golden chance to bring change

 Mombasa man wins Mr Deaf Africa Fashion contest

 Teachers, parents undergo training on managing school funds

In recent months, consumers have raised concerns about online stores that use social media pages such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter to push their products, which later turn out to be scams.

Users are often directed to make payments through mobile money and once this is done, they find they have been blocked by the store on all platforms, or it has changed usernames.

Communication Authority of Kenya. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said firms that have not been licensed to operate e-commerce services by the CA should be shut down.

“My ministry and the industry regulator noted with concern that a number of firms took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to start offering unlicensed courier services in the country,” he said.

“I am calling upon the CA to enhance its enforcement interventions across the country and ensure those firms operating without licences are weeded out of the market.” 

The move for tighter regulation in the sector is also seen as an attempt to give a fighting chance to the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

The State operator is struggling to maintain operations amid myriad challenges arising from technological disruption, competition, mismanagement and the Covid-19 pandemic.   

In April this year, CA revoked the postal and courier licences of 21 service providers, including several bus and matatu Saccos.

These included Modern Coast Courier, Ballore Transport and Logistics, Skynet World Express, Global Freight Logistics, Randa Coach and Tahmeed Courier.

A few months later, PCK increased the cost of sending letters within the country by 57 per cent in the second price review in less than a year.

RELATED VIDEOS

2 Anglican Church of Kenya Bishops call on the leaders to bridge the gap between the rich & the poor

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

The cost of education in Kenya as Gov't pushes for 100% transition policy | NEWSLINE WITH BEN KITILI

Share this story
Mombasa County ordered to make public Sh6b housing contract
Justice Eric Ogola ruled that the county should reveal the contract it signed with Buxton Point Apartment Ltd in 30 days.
Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals
Kiseb Chair Wasike Walubengo said the training will address the skills gaps in the market.

MOST READ

Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House
Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House

REAL ESTATE

By Vivianne Wandera

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals

By Graham Kajilwa | 5 hours ago

Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals
Tourism body roots for partnerships to improve fortunes

By Philip Mwakio | 5 hours ago

Tourism body roots for partnerships to improve fortunes
KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO

By Betty Njeru | 8 hours ago

KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO
Italian firm in dams scandal auctioned

By Wainaina Wambu | 12 hours ago

Italian firm in dams scandal auctioned
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC