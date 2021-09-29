MSME loans up by Sh224 billion in three years
NEWS
By Esther Dianah | September 29th 2021
Loans uptake by small businesses has increased by 15 per cent in the last three years, helped by aggressive marketing by commercial and microfinance banks.
Data from Central Bank of Kenya shows micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) had borrowed Sh638 billion as of December 2020 compared to Sh413.9 billion at the same time in 2017.
The uptake by the small businesses grew faster than the overall banking sector annual growth that stood at 11 per cent over the period.
Accounts owned by MSMEs also increased by 14 per cent during the period to 915,115, according to the CBK Bank Supervision Annual Report 2020.
The report attributed the increase in loan accounts to enhanced marketing targeting MSMEs by commercial and microfinance banks as they competed for greater market shares.
READ MORE
CBK warns of tough times ahead due to high fuel prices
Inflation goes up in August as fuel, food costs spike
Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch
Of the Sh638 billion advanced to MSMEs, commercial banks lent Sh605 billion (95 per cent), while microfinance banks lent out Sh33 billion.
“Income generated by commercial and microfinance banks from lending to MSMEs stood at Sh66.8 billion in 2020,” the report said.
“This is 11.3 per cent of the total income of the banking sector, a decline from 2017 when the overall income stood at 74.1 billion.”
The decline was a result of subdued business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had an impact on income generation and debt servicing capacity of small businesses.
In 2019, lenders restructured loan facilities with the aim of providing relief to borrowers to better manage their credit performance.
Last year, the restructuring was largely aimed at cushioning borrowers that were affected by the pandemic.
“The Central Bank of Kenya provided guidance on restructuring of loans which were performing by March 2, 2020 with the commercial banks bearing the cost of restructuring,” CBK said in the report.
Listing of negative credit information for customers whose loans were previously performing and had become non-performing after April 1, 2020, was also suspended for six months.
To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, CBK also removed charges for low-value mobile money transactions for up to Sh1,000.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS
Mahangaiko Ya Mikopo: Maoni ya Wakenya huku wengi wakisumbuliwa na madeni
CBK warns second wave of coronavirus in developed economies could pause recovery in some sectors
US, India launch task forces on Hydrogen, biofuelsOver the last five years, USAID has contributed to the deployment of five gigawatts of renewable energy across India.
Duo aims to unlock Sh1tr deals for womenOrganisations need to do more on streamlining their processes to drive more women to access opportunities.
MOST READ
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- ICT chief executive Getao leaves as CS Mucheru picks Ronoh
BUSINESS
- 18 counties risk not getting funds from Treasury over high wage bill
NEWS
- Kenya’s late foray into Goma shows our lack of foresight
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- Multi-billion property wrangles expose churches’ soft underbelly
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Peter Theuri
- Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch
NEWS