× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Now debt burden for poor nations hits 20 year high

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | February 1st 2022
By Reuters | February 1st 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

Many developing nations have been hit hard by the economic fallout from the global pandemic. [Courtesy]

Developing countries are paying more to service their debts than at any other time in the past two decades, with a heavier burden on the horizon if the United States raises interest rates this year as expected, a leading debt campaigner has said.

Many developing nations have been hit hard by the economic fallout from the global pandemic. And while wealthy creditor countries granted the poorest ones temporary relief through a Debt Service Suspension Initiative, that programme is now expiring and governments must resume payments.

The warning from the UK-based Jubilee Debt Campaign echoed a call to action earlier this month from the World Bank, which said the pandemic-induced downturn had left around 60 per cent of low-income countries in or at high risk of debt distress.

“The debt crisis continues to engulf lower-income countries, with no end in sight unless there is urgent action on debt relief,” Heidi Chow, Jubilee’s Executive Director, said in a statement.

READ MORE

Data compiled by Jubilee shows that developing countries' debt payments rose 120 per cent between 2010 and 2021, reaching their highest level since 2001.

Average government external debt payments represented 14.3 per cent of government revenue in 2021, more than double the 6.8 per cent recorded in 2010.

The US Federal Reserve is due to meet this week and markets are pricing in four interest rate hikes for this year.

Higher Fed rates will likely make borrowing more expensive for emerging market countries, which will need to price debt at a premium as safe haven baseline US Treasuries become more attractive to investors. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Gin revolution gets EABL high on profits
Gin contributed five per cent of Diageo’s reported net sales in the period between July and December 2021.
Why ESG best practices should be embedded in firms’ strategies
Across the globe, legal, commercial, operational, and reputational risks are increasing for entities lacking a robust and integrated ESG focus.

MOST READ

Kenya's richest man had a nose for quick cash, escaping trouble
Kenya's richest man had a nose for quick cash, escaping trouble

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Communication key in new hybrid working environment

By Duncan Azenga | 1 hour ago

Communication key in new hybrid working environment
Pain for workers as salaries stall

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Pain for workers as salaries stall
Tough call: All eyes on tribunal in dispute over calling rates

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Tough call: All eyes on tribunal in dispute over calling rates
Kurwitu Ventures: The stock no investor wants

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Kurwitu Ventures: The stock no investor wants
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC