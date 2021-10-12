× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Countries finally reach landmark global corporate tax deal

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | October 12th 2021

The deal aims to prevent large firms from booking profits in low-tax countries. [Courtesy]

A milestone global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent and make it harder to avoid taxation has been agreed after Ireland, Estonia and Hungary signed up to an accord, which US President Joe Biden said levelled the playing field.

The deal aims to end a four-decade-long “race to the bottom” by governments that have sought to attract investment and jobs by taxing multinational companies only lightly and allowing them to shop around for low tax rates.

Negotiations have been going on for four years, moving online during the pandemic, with support for a deal from US President Joe Biden and the costs of the Covid-19 crisis giving it additional impetus in recent months.

“Establishing, for the first time in history, a strong global minimum tax will finally even the playing field for American workers and taxpayers, along with the rest of the world,” President Biden said in a statement.

READ MORE

 Don’t lose sleep over tax havens, worry more about State capture

 Time to lift the lid on all Pandora boxes for political elite

 Cement manufacturers escalate dispute over clinker import tax

 KRA recovers Sh100b from cheats as it eyes companies avoiding tax

The deal aims to prevent large firms from booking profits in low-tax countries like Ireland regardless of where their clients are, an issue that has become ever more pressing with the rise of “Big Tech” giants that can easily do business across borders. Out of the 140 countries involved, 136 supported the deal, with Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstaining for now. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which has been leading the talks, said that the deal would cover 90 per cent of the global economy.

“Today we have taken another important step towards more tax justice,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“We now have a clear path to a fairer tax system, where large global players pay their fair share wherever they do business,” his British counterpart Rishi Sunak said.

With the ink barely dry on the deal, some countries were already raising concerns about its implementation.

The Swiss finance ministry demanded in a statement that the interests of small economies be taken into account and said that the 2023 implementation date was impossible.

Poland, which has concerns over the impact on foreign investors, said it would keep working on the deal. Central to the agreement is a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent and allowing governments to tax a greater share of foreign multinationals’ profits.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen hailed it as a victory for American families as well as international business.

“We’ve turned tireless negotiations into decades of increased prosperity – for both America and the world. Today’s agreement represents a once-in-a-generation accomplishment for economic diplomacy,” Yellen said in a statement. The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion (Sh16.3 trillion) in new revenues annually.

RELATED VIDEOS

Meet a taxi driver who single-handedly helped a desperate woman in labor deliver her baby in Nairobi

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)

Share this story
Airlines brace for big hit in business travel
Several companies such as have already announced plans to quickly cut business travel emissions by as much as 70 per cent.
‘Unnecessary’ hospital visits add to health insurers’ costs
Firms cite dental and optical as the most misused covers, with beneficiaries seeking needless services to justify premiums.

MOST READ

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

NEWS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau | 51 minutes ago

Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
Rising taxes, stifling policies heat up cooking gas market

By Macharia Kamau | 51 minutes ago

Rising taxes, stifling policies heat up cooking gas market
‘Unnecessary’ hospital visits add to health insurers’ costs

By Graham Kajilwa | 51 minutes ago

‘Unnecessary’ hospital visits add to health insurers’ costs
Airlines brace for big hit in business travel

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Airlines brace for big hit in business travel
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC