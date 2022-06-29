× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ingenious ways businesses are coping with high living cost

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | Jun 29th 2022 | 2 min read
By XN Iraki | June 29th 2022
ENTERPRISE
The ingenuity of the Kenyan people is their greatest asset. [iStockphoto]

How are ordinary men and women reacting to economic hard times as prices of commodities rise because of the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine? We hope that the sixth wave will be milder. I had even forgotten how to wear a mask.

The tragedy of inflation or rising prices is that wages and salaries do not rise commensurately. At times, workers have to withdraw their services to get a pay rise. Railway workers are doing that in the UK.

As the great economist John Maynard Keynes said, wages are sticky. Governments fear a wage increase will raise inflation further.

The price of basic commodities keeps rising while our wages and salaries stagnate. Entrepreneurs - read businessmen - can easily raise the price of services or goods if the cost of raw materials goes up. But they know a rise in prices will keep buyers away. They become creative.

A few examples. The last time I took beef stew I noted there is now more stew than beef. But the price remains the same.

READ MORE

Mandazi looks the same but they seem more puffed with “air” inside unlike those of Muthaiga Golf Club that are really “solid.” It’s also possible to dilute wheat flour with maize flour! How will you know?

I have noted the use of smaller cups or plates in serving food. For packaged foods, simply get smaller packages which are affordable. I have noted one yoghurt brand at 400ml instead of 500ml.

One ingenious method used by retailers is to increase the price of “small items” like sweets or apples. You may not think much of such an increase. For example, if the price of a sweet sells Sh5 to Sh6 that’s an increase of 20 per cent and inflation is reported as about seven per cent.

A shilling may be small but to an entrepreneur, with large volumes, it‘s quite big. An apple went up by Sh5 from Sh35 to Sh40, an increase of about 14 per cent. If you earn a five-figure salary, you may not notice the rising costs. But the casual workers have to work longer hours or more jobs. That creates stress and can have health implications.

Unlike in the West where safety nets are the norm, we are often on our own in Kenya, until age 70. Luckily, the ingenuity of the Kenyan people is their greatest asset.

We never take things lying down, we adapt to changing circumstances with great hope that hard times are not forever. How have you adapted to rising prices? Share your experience please.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
NBK, Kodris Africa ink deal to ease payments
The partnership allows Kodris Africa’s customers to directly pay for coding licences from any of the 85 NBK branches across the country. 
Kenya, UK business lobby sign deal to fight corruption
Principal Secretary in the State Department for EAC Kevit Desai said business integrity is the foundation of international trade.

MOST READ

Kenya Kwanza queries state deal with foreign firm on three ports
Kenya Kwanza queries state deal with foreign firm on three ports

BUSINESS

By Patrick Beja and Patrick Amimo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
4 tips on hiring top talent

By Pauline Muindi | 2 days ago

4 tips on hiring top talent
Ayushi: Entrepreneur following legendary grandfather Manu Chandaria's footsteps

By Nancy Nzau | 2 days ago

Ayushi: Entrepreneur following legendary grandfather Manu Chandaria's footsteps
Women firms fight to break glass ceiling

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

Women firms fight to break glass ceiling
Stanbic splashes Sh6.9b to support women businesses

By Moses Omusolo | 2 days ago

Stanbic splashes Sh6.9b to support women businesses
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC