Glovo boosts 4,000 small businesses with ICT skills

By Moses Omusolo | May 11th 2022 | 2 min read
ENTERPRISE

Motorbikes used by Glovo Kenya to deliver various items. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

On-demand delivery firm Glovo has helped more than 4,000 small businesses reach greater heights through ICT mentorship.

This means the platform has assisted in the digitisation of various verticals of commerce for SMEs such as restaurants, supermarkets, bookstores, flower shops, clothing stores, among others by helping them grow their customer-base by reaching more users online.

This came to the fore in a recent competition for early-stage tech startups based in Kenya that deliver value to SMEs.

The challenge, organised by Glovo and the Madrid-based Esade Business School, Ashoka Africa and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), was made up of two stages. First was through an online submission of applications which closed on March 31, 2022 then a live pitch of the eight shortlisted finalists.

Bernard Njathi and Patrick Ndeda both co-founders of Lofte Kesho, a livestock financing company, who emerged first place are primed to receive a mini business accelerator package through the Esade Business School. They will also gain access to the Summer 2022 edition of the eWorks Accelerator programme which provides access to mentors, tools and a final demo day with international investors.

The first prize winners will also land an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Southern Europe’s leading tech hub. Other start-ups who presented were, easy pay, hawala, kilimogram and Kristen World.

Glovo Kenya General Manager Priscilla Muhiu noted the firm was proud to be playing a big part in helping SMEs in the country transform their prospects.

"We at Glovo recognise the needs of SMEs as a critical part of the community and are committed to helping build the Kenyan ecosystem for digital services,” she added.

Founded in Barcelona in 2015, Glovo currently operates in Southwest Europe, Eastern Europe, as well as Sub-Saharan Africa.

Housing Finance bounces back with Sh34m profit
Housing Finance Group posted a Sh34.2 million net profit in the first quarter of this year, bouncing back from a loss of Sh191.8 million in a similar period last year.
Women entrepreneurs to watch this year in Africa
In recent years, more female entrepreneurs have continued to make their mark in the world of business.

Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals

