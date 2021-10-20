× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Death of handmade toys holds back our innovation

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | October 20th 2021

Boys playing with their home-made toys at Kambi Samaki area near Lake Baringo on July 21, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

While making jokes about the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) and scarecrows, we should also mourn the death of making toys and the creativity that went with it.

Men of my generation or older made toys, we never bought them. From cars to planes, we used the available materials. Girls rarely made toys beyond dolls. I still find boys playing with toys in the countryside and in slums.

From oil cans to fencing wire and bottles, we had enough raw materials. We were pioneers in recycling. Bottle tops made good car wheels. But innovation frustrated us; oils started being packed in plastic containers.

While the plastics were good for keeping water or milk, they were not handy for toys. Metal cans have lots of flexibility.

READ MORE

 Reflections of an 8-4-4 pioneer: Many misses CBC might cure

 CBC is on the right path, Magoha now tells critics

 Uncoordinated noise will drown out meaningful talk to streamline CBC

 Why we must guard CBC as Kenyans

We made our footballs from discarded socks or polythene, we had no money to buy balls. We even made toy spectacles from wire. We made toy carts too, my neighbour even tried making a bicycle. Our childhood had no TV, radio or internet. But we were never idle.

I am glad to see some young men selling handmade toys on the streets, but I want to see children making them themselves. It’s lots of fun and improves their creativity.

I suspect it’s from making toys that we developed our love for science and technology. This probably explains why men are still obsessed with cars irrespective of their age.

Today we have toy shops, all you need is money. While children are excited by the toys, it would be a lot more exciting making them. Other toys are available on cartoon shows on TV.

Nothing can compete with reality. Beyond toys, we made useful tools like bird traps, scarecrows, snares for antelopes (that was fun, not poaching), plane propellers and cooking sticks (mwikos), among others. I was surprised that lots of mwikos owned by Kenyans in the USA are imported from Kenya!

Maybe I am being too nostalgic, it is unlikely that age will return when we went skiing on mud. CBC may try reviving that golden age, but I guess simulations on computers will take over.

We may have had no shoes or power in our houses but we enjoyed our childhood to the fullest. Did you make any toys? Share your experience.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Seneta Gideon Moi apongeza serikali kwa mtaala mpya

Senator Gideon Moi supports Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)

Share this story
Kashmir's Jhelum river carrying capacity enhanced by 25 per cent
The 2014 devastating floods in Srinagar and its adjoining areas caused an estimated one lakh crore loss to the public and private infrastructure.
Traditional vegetables gave me a fresh start in business
Many people turned to healthy eating habits when the coronavirus hit, with traditional vegetables being one of the favourite choices.

MOST READ

Counties splashed Sh12.3b on travel during lockdown
Counties splashed Sh12.3b on travel during lockdown

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Innovators reveal why their ideas failed, while some picked

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

Innovators reveal why their ideas failed, while some picked
Traditional vegetables gave me a fresh start in business

By Vivianne Wandera | 4 hours ago

Traditional vegetables gave me a fresh start in business
Kashmir's Jhelum river carrying capacity enhanced by 25 per cent

By India Blooms | 10 hours ago

Kashmir's Jhelum river carrying capacity enhanced by 25 per cent
Job search tips after your business fails

By Pauline Muindi | 16 hours ago

Job search tips after your business fails
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC