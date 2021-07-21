How easy is it to start a business in East Africa?
ENTERPRISE
By Dominic Omondi | July 21st 2021
It is the dream of many business people to take their business across the border, and thanks to the East African Community (EAC), a regional economic community consisting of five countries, movement of people and capital is not restricted. The countries include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.
Ideally, you should be able to work or do business in any of these countries.
But which is the most lucrative hunting ground for a new business? There are no straightforward answers to this question.
Starting a successful business depends on a myriad of factors. However, the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index together with other reports has tried to make it easier for you to make this decision.
READ MORE
Retirement was my chance to get into business - Edith Tendwa
MP to sue Governor Kiraitu over book, as CS Munya responds
Regulator moots new rules for SMEs to raise cash online
Capital Markets Authority moots new rules for SMEs to raise cash online
The easiest…
Probably, you already know the answer. Rwanda is the easiest place to start a business in the region, ranking at position 35 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business.
It takes less than a day to obtain an electronic signature from the Rwanda Development Board. The e-signature contains the user name and password which are used to log into the system for the registration process.
Once the account is set up, a registration number is generated to enable users to proceed to online registration. This registration number is also the tax identification number (TIN) and VAT number of the company.
Online registration which is free takes a day. The documents needed for submission are duly completed online application; proof of identity for each signatory of the memorandum of association form; and the name of the designated chairperson of the board of directors.
You should then obtain and install software for VAT invoices at no charge. This will take a day.
You will register employees at the Social Security Office online. The process takes less than a day and there is no charge.
The last step is to obtain a trading license (“patente”). Again, this takes a day. Corporates pay a fee. However, small and medium enterprises are exempt from fees for a period of two years.
Second easiest…
Burundi is the second after Rwanda, having nearly the same process. However, unlike Rwanda which also ranks highly in the ease of doing business generally (position 38, highest in the region) Burundi ranks badly in the ease of doing business at 166.
Third place…
Kenya is the third one on the ease of starting a business at position 129. On the ease of doing business, Kenya is at position 56.
In Kenya, the first step is to reserve a name using the e-Citizen portal. This might take an average of two days.
The next step is to apply for company registration, PIN, NSSF and NHIF through the online e-Citizen portal. This will take another 14 days.
After that, it will take you another two days to register for value-added tax (VAT) and with the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Income Tax.
If you are in Nairobi City, you are expected to get a new unified business permit. This is can be applied online. The unified business permit has the single business permit, fire clearance certificate, advertising signage, health certificate and food hygiene into one permit. Each of these have different charges.
You will take another three days to register with the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA); two days to make a company seal; and a day register the workplace with the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services at a cost of Sh5,000.
Hardest...
Tanzania is fourth at position 162 and Uganda fifth at position 169 in the ease of starting a business.
RELATED VIDEOS
East African states read their 2021/22 national budgets as Rwanda postpones the country's budget day
"We are not in the business of politics," SC Fred Ngatia on the interdependence of 3 arms of Gov't
The widow of Jacob Juma has accused police of dragging their feet in the hunt for Juma’s killers
From a novice to shooting global campaigns – K63 studio’s Osborne MachariaHe was supposed to be an architect. At least, that was his major at the university. But deep inside, Osborne Macharia yearned to be more creative...
Crucial elements of a winning elevator pitchAn entrepreneur elevator pitch is a short speech, usually less than a minute, detailing a business idea, an existing business, or product.
MOST READ
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
BUSINESS
- Bank profits surge to Sh60b in 4 months on economic rebound
NEWS
- Firms to snub Kenya for not reducing emissions
NEWS
- Tourist numbers edge up after record 2020 slump
NEWS
- When boots and batons were met with twangs, cards and stethoscopes
OPINION
By Peter Kimani
- Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri