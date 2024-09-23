Tea farmers earn Sh648 million from weekly auction

A tea warehouse in Mombasa that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua toured on September 7, 2024 after addressing tea factory directors. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Tea sector earned Sh648.4 million from the sale of 1,755,042 kgs of tea at the Mombasa auction market.

In the last week’s market, 69 factories participated generating Sh648.4 million after the buyers were interested in Kenya's product .

Makomboki factory which was the best paid delivered at the auction 60,560 kgs that traded at Sh25,037,926.40.

Ngere was ranked the second after it earned Sh22,239,810.56 from 52,492 kgs of made tea.

Thumaita (Sh21,452,221.44), Kimunye (Sh21,145,779.20) and Kangaita (Sh19,853,721.60).

Kenya Tea Development Agency Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said there was a need for the growers to produce quality green leaf that will attract the buyers.

Njeru said the buyers are particular with produce from certain factories over quality of the green leaf.

“The sector is competitive as most of Kenya's tea is used in blending produce from other countries owing to the unique taste,” he said.

Peter Karomo, a tea value chain expert, said the auction in the past one month has been competitive.

Karomo urged the growers to adhere to the laid standard when plucking the green leaf.

“The factory managers must ensure the farmers deliver the best to ensure Kenya sustains the international market,” he said.

Other tea factories that participated in the auction were Kiru which presented 37,840kgs, Gatunguru (25,100 kgs), Githambo (35,260 kgs) and Rukiriri (25,240 kgs).

Kapkoros tea factory failed to present tea in the auction.