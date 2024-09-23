Tea farmers earn Sh648 million from weekly auction

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Sep 23, 2024
A tea warehouse in Mombasa that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua toured on September 7, 2024 after addressing tea factory directors. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Tea sector earned Sh648.4 million from the sale of 1,755,042 kgs of tea at the Mombasa auction market.

In the last week’s market, 69 factories participated generating Sh648.4 million after the buyers were interested in Kenya's product .

Makomboki factory which was the best paid delivered at the auction 60,560 kgs that traded at Sh25,037,926.40.

Ngere was ranked the second after it earned Sh22,239,810.56 from 52,492 kgs of made tea.

Thumaita (Sh21,452,221.44), Kimunye (Sh21,145,779.20) and Kangaita (Sh19,853,721.60).

Kenya Tea Development Agency Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said there was a need for the growers to produce quality green leaf that will attract the buyers.

 Njeru said the buyers are particular with produce from certain factories over quality of the green leaf.

“The sector is competitive as most of Kenya's tea is used in blending produce from other countries owing to the unique taste,” he said.

Peter Karomo, a tea value chain expert, said the auction in the past one month has been competitive. 

Karomo urged the growers to adhere to the laid standard when plucking the green leaf.

“The factory managers must ensure the farmers deliver the best to ensure Kenya sustains the international market,” he said.

Other tea factories that participated in the auction were Kiru which presented 37,840kgs, Gatunguru (25,100 kgs), Githambo (35,260 kgs) and Rukiriri (25,240 kgs).

Kapkoros tea factory failed to present tea in the auction.

Related Topics
Previous article
Healthcare providers instructed to register for Health Information Exchange before October
Next article
The marking scheme has changed: Today's reality is not that of 2022
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 20 hrs ago
Business
Safaricom consortium gets Sh104b contract for digital health system
By Samson Osero 1 day ago
Opinion
Regulation of fintech needs to promote stability, innovation
By Ayoki Onyango 1 day ago
Business
Experts call on farmers to grow drought resilient crops
.

Latest Stories

New KPCU advances Sh125 million cherry fund loans to coffee farmers
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
8 mins ago
Tea farmers earn Sh648 million from weekly auction
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
32 mins ago
Report: How Kenya's weak labour market hurts economy
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Why Mbadi's budget review is all about lowering expectations
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
3 hrs ago
Why Kenya-Germany jobs deal is double-edged sword for workers
Business
By Peter Theuri
14 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 8 mins ago
Business
New KPCU advances Sh125 million cherry fund loans to coffee farmers
By Boniface Gikandi 32 mins ago
Business
Tea farmers earn Sh648 million from weekly auction
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Report: How Kenya's weak labour market hurts economy
By Dennis Kabaara 3 hrs ago
Opinion
Why Mbadi's budget review is all about lowering expectations

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.