Government eyes 70 megawatts of power in Menengai

Sosian Energy Director Kigen Moi (right) and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi (second right) at Menengai Crater in Nakuru County on September 10, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has expressed optimism that 100 per cent of the already explored steam will be utilised and converted to power.

Speaking in Nakuru, GDC Managing Director Paul Ngugi said in Menengai 35 megawatts of energy has already been produced and connected to the main grid.

Ngugi revealed that two other Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are also putting up infrastructure to harness power from steam already generated. Three IPPs are Sosian Energy, Globeleq, and OR Power 22.

Sosian Energy has harnessed 35 megawatts of electricity from steam generated from the wells while the other two are in the process of setting up power plants.

“We are also generating power here in Menengai, currently 35 megawatts with two projects under construction, one is already advanced and another one will be starting soon,” said Ngugi.

He noted that the government is de-risking the fields and having the private sector contribute direct cash flow for the power plants.

Ngugi said GDC is also exploring extra steam to supply the power-producing Sosian Energy Power Plant.

Sosian Energy has been seeking to be supplied with extra steam to generate more power.

“We are looking at whether there is extra steam that can actually be given to them, but this is a conversation that has to go through a process, right now we cannot say yes or no,” he said.

The GDC boss said, they have to look at the capacity and necessary approvals before apportioning extra steam.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Tuesday visited the Menengai GDC site and said he was pleased with the on going developments.

Wandayi expressed government's commitment to ensure adequate supply of reliable clean energy.

The CS assured that the government will continue to support GDC as the country gears towards clean energy supply.

“As a country, we are doing well in renewable energy, about 7 per cent of the country's energy comes from thermal,” he said.

Wandayi held meetings with GDC management, and IPPs including Sosian Energy Director Kigen Moi.

He said the seven percent will be attained in the next eight years. Wandayi said the government is determined to switch to 100 per cent green energy.

GDC chairperson Walter Osebe Nyambati said they are working to ensure the over 10,000 megawatts of power from geothermal is attained.

