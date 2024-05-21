Brace for vegetable shortage after rains destroyed farms

Business
 By Antony Gitonga | May 21, 2024
A trader hawks sukuma wiki (kales) cuttings in Kisii town. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Vegetable farmers from Kinungi, Nakuru county have warned of acute shortage of fresh vegetables in the coming months due to the effects of ongoing heavy rains. 

They said heavy rains have affected the production of kale, unions, spinach and cabbages despite growing demand.

Farmers who rely on growing vegetables are struggling to raise school fees and have resorted to going for a Sh1,500 bursary allocation per student.

Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja said farm produce worth millions of shillings was rotting in farms due to the heavy rains pounding the area.

He regretted that the heavy rains and flash floods from neighboring Nyandarua County had left a trail of destruction in the area.

“This region serves Nairobi and the Coast in terms of fresh produce supply and with the destruction of the crops, consumers should brace for a biting shortage and higher prices,” he warned.

Karanja urged farmers to be vigilant and called for the draining of dams that are threatening to breach the capacity to avert disaster similar to what was witnessed in Mai Mahiu three weeks ago.

Speaking after distributing bursary cheques to Form One students, he said that many parents who depend on farming are suffering.

“We support the one man-one shilling-one vote initiative as it will increase bursary allocation to constituencies, currently we are offering a bursary of Sh2,000 which is inadequate,” he said.

Zipporah Nyambura, a farmer, is counting losses after the heavy rains destroyed her crops. “Many of us cannot afford to pay school fees due to the losses incurred following the heavy rains,” she said.

James Kabono, a local leader, said besides the farms, the road network had been damaged and there are fears that some dams could burst in the coming days.

Pastor Peter Thungu said the price of fresh produce will shoot up because the demand is high against low supply due to effects of the heavy rains.

Related Topics
Previous article
ICC arrest warrant requests: what next?
Next article
Residents use boats after Donyo Sabuk bridge collapsed
.

Similar Articles

By Philip Mwakio 2 hrs ago
Business
State enhances surveillance of mineral exports to curb smuggling
By Josphat Thiongó 9 hrs ago
Business
Edible oil manufacturers oppose 25 per cent excise duty
By Patrick Vidija 16 hrs ago
Business
HR firm launches mobile App for employers to monitor employee performance
.

Latest Stories

State, EU launch Sh36 billion green energy project
Business
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
25 mins ago
850,000 new jobs created last year signal economy is on the mend
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
42 mins ago
Premium Ruto visit: Inside fresh US plans to undercut Chinese influence in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
42 mins ago
Premium Why is Finance Bill 2024 so contentious?
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
42 mins ago
High prices slash petroleum import bill
Business
By Macharia Kamau
42 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Emmanuel Kipchumba 25 mins ago
Business
State, EU launch Sh36 billion green energy project
By Graham Kajilwa 42 mins ago
Business
850,000 new jobs created last year signal economy is on the mend
By Brian Ngugi 42 mins ago
Financial Standard
Premium Ruto visit: Inside fresh US plans to undercut Chinese influence in Kenya
By XN Iraki 42 mins ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why is Finance Bill 2024 so contentious?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.