Turkish firm seeks to accelerate Naivasha SEZ project

Turkish Ceramic Granit and Tile Sez Limited chairman Mehmet Coşkun (left) with HLT/DLT overseas director Danny Wang. [Courtesy)

A Turkish firm is banking on government support to accelerate multi-billion Naivasha Special Economic Zone project.

Turkish Ceramic Granit and Tile Sez Limited has already signed agreements for machinery that will be used to manufacture plates, tiles, ceramic and granite.

The company’s chair Mehmet Coşkun revealed that they have so far signed contracts to purchase machines worth Sh854 million.

Coşkun said that Turkish Ceramic will be relying on high end technology from Turkey, Germany and China.

He noted that a total of 1,560 container machines will be imported from abroad.

Coşkun said that the investment has attracted the attention of President William Ruto’s and they are banking on his support to accelerate construction of the remaining five factories.

“There are five more factories belonging to Sez De Group's except the ceramics one. The other investments will start quickly after the acceleration of some bureaucratic processes. President William Ruto gave his support to the investment and we are waiting to meet him in coming days,” he said.

On the ceramic factory investment, the chair said that it will be the first time in Africa to have large plate granite production.

“Large plate granite production of 160cmx320cm size will be produced for the first time in Africa in Naivasha, Kenya," he said.

The firm has also inked another deal with Sany Group for cranes needed for the assembly.

Turkish Ceramic is eyeing to export the products to the European Union and the United States of America.

Coşkun said that from the investment, 70 per cent of the products will be for export market while 30 per cent will be sold locally.

“We intend to inject at least 180 million US dollars into the economy. We have chosen the USA and EU countries as our target markets for export. We already have connection with the US company Teltols worth 52 million dollars,” he said.

In addition to the production of ceramic, the firm will also manufacture MDF, sanitary, tissue, steel and aluminum profiles at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

"The open area of the factory will be 324,000 m2 and the closed area will be 98,000 m2,” Coşkun said adding that at least USD 8.3 million (Sh110 million) has been spent on the project.

In addition, he said that the company will invest USD 760 million (Sh98.8 billion) in six factories that are integrated in Naivasha. “The total number of employees of the six factories will be more than 2,800 people,” Coşkun said.

He noted that Kenya uses USD 220 million of foreign currency (Sh28.6 billion) annually on ceramic imports.

Coşkun said when completed the ceramic company will employ 960 people.