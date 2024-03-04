Action and collaboration are essential to safeguarding food security

Gideon Mutua of Yuumbu GNCA child development centre in Ikutha Ward demonstration farm where drip irrigation is being practiced. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

In recent years, the effects of unpredictable weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods have taken a toll on Kenya’s agricultural sector, threatening food security and livelihoods.

Shifting weather patterns have disrupted traditional farming practices, leading to decreased crop yields, livestock losses, and diminished water resources. Smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of Kenya's agricultural landscape, bear the brunt of these adversities, facing heightened vulnerability and economic instability.

In response to the changing climate, communities across Kenya are adopting innovative strategies to adapt and thrive. Agroforestry techniques, drought-resistant crop varieties, and water harvesting initiatives are among the practices gaining traction, enabling farmers to resiliently withstand climatic shocks. Moreover, collaborative efforts between government agencies, NGOs, and local communities are fostering knowledge exchange and capacity-building, empowering farmers to confront climate-related challenges head-on.

Recognising the urgency of addressing climate change's impact on agriculture, the Kenyan government has implemented various policies and programmes to bolster resilience and enhance food security.

Initiatives such as the National Climate Change Action Plan and the Climate Smart Agriculture Strategy prioritise sustainable land management, promote climate-resilient farming practices, and facilitate access to climate finance for vulnerable agricultural communities. Additionally, investments in irrigation infrastructure and weather forecasting technologies aim to bolster adaptive capacity and mitigate the risks posed by climate variability.

Technology, ranging from mobile applications to satellite imaging, is emerging as a powerful tool in the fight against climate change in Kenya's agricultural sector. Mobile-based weather advisory services provide timely information to farmers, enabling them to make informed decisions and mitigate weather-related risks. Furthermore, remote sensing technologies offer invaluable insights into crop health, soil moisture levels, and climate patterns, facilitating precision agriculture and resource optimisation.

As Kenya navigates the complex challenges posed by climate change, concerted action and collaboration are essential to safeguarding its agricultural productivity and ensuring food security for future generations. By embracing sustainable practices, leveraging technological innovations, and fostering resilience at the grassroots level, Kenya can chart a course towards a more climate-resilient agricultural sector.

In the face of climate change's relentless onslaught, Kenya stands at a crossroads. The decisions made today will shape the future of its agricultural landscape and the well-being of its people. By embracing innovation, strengthening partnerships, and prioritising climate resilience, Kenya can chart a course towards a more sustainable and food-secure future, where agriculture thrives despite the challenges posed by a changing climate.