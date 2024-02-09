Ufaa wants firms to declare unclaimed assets in reports

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Feb 09, 2024
Ufaa Chairman Francis Njenga. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) wants accountants’ professional bodies to compel their members to declare unclaimed proceeds during their reporting.

The authority has said that withholding this information is misleading the public, particularly investors, who seek to put their money in those institutions.

Ufaa Chairman Francis Njenga said some of the unclaimed assets are reflected in those institutions’ financial statements, which does not show the true picture of how those businesses are performing.

Dr Njenga urged the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak), Public Sector Accounting Standards Board, and The Institute of Internal Auditors to hasten the process of disclosure.

“So many Kenyans are holding our money and this money is being portrayed in their financial statements as their money. This is misleading Kenyans,” he said during the launch of the authority’s third strategic plan for 2023-2028.

He added that the firms should disclose this money and remit it to Ufaa so that financial statements can show a fair view to enable the public to make proper decisions.

According to the strategic plan, which cited a baseline study done in 2018, an estimated Sh241 billion in unclaimed financial assets is unreported to Ufaa.

Additionally, 477,112 public and private entities hold the assets in their books.

Ufaa Chief Executive and managing trustee John Mwangi (pictured) said the authority has received billions even as he noted that many still do not know about the authority and its mandate.

He spoke of an ambitious plan to reduce the turnaround time for those who lodge their claims with the authority as one of the key objectives of the strategic plan.

“It was taking us a long time, 60 or 70 days. Now we are working on an average of 30, and in this plan, we do hope that at least in two weeks, we have paid you if you are the original owner, if not in less time,” said Mr Mwangi.

Related Topics
Previous article
Cyber attacks increase tenfold on outdated security systems
Next article
High Court halts LSK election for male representative to JSC
.

Similar Articles

By Stephen Nzioka 8 hrs ago
Business
Linturi puts on notice agrovets selling counterfeit seeds, substandard farm inputs
By Boniface Gikandi 8 hrs ago
Business
Two merchants arrested in possession of immature avocados
By George Njunge 8 hrs ago
Business
Rogue tea factory workers tamper with weighing machines
.

Latest Stories

Cyber attacks increase tenfold on outdated security systems
Business
By Macharia Kamau
40 mins ago
Ufaa wants firms to declare unclaimed assets in reports
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
Premium Inside Ruto's Sh320 billion Eurobond gamble
Business
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
Premium CBK says M-Pesa outages pose significant risk to the economy
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
Premium Why uproar over formation of Chinese property association
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 40 mins ago
Business
Cyber attacks increase tenfold on outdated security systems
By Graham Kajilwa 40 mins ago
Business
Ufaa wants firms to declare unclaimed assets in reports
By Brian Ngugi 40 mins ago
Business
Premium Inside Ruto's Sh320 billion Eurobond gamble
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Business
Premium CBK says M-Pesa outages pose significant risk to the economy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.