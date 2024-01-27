Unilever unveils Sh2 billion initiative for millet products

Consumer goods manufacturer Unilever has announced a Sh2 billion project in support of innovative localisation of millet products into a sustainable and robust source of nutrients.

The project will be done in three phases, capturing the product development, commercialization and off-taking from farmers.

The project also seeks to create a market for millet-based products.

In partnership with Farm To Market Alliance (FTMA) and the University of Nairobi, Unilever has launched phase one of the project that will see the university compete in developing innovative products based on millet.

Dubbed "The Great Millet Quest" initiative, the competition specifically targets students from the University of Nairobi – College of Agriculture and Veterinary Services (CAVS), encouraging them to become millet ambassadors and drive awareness about the significance of millet as a vital future crop globally.

"The potential of millet in reshaping our agricultural future is immense. 'The Great Millet Quest' is not just a competition; it is a call to action for students to become ambassadors for a sustainable and nutritious future. Unilever through our nutritional brand Knorr is proud to spearhead this initiative and looks forward to the transformative ideas that will emerge," said Unilever CEO Luck Ochieng.’

The initiative will establish millet ambassadors who will advocate for sustainable agriculture and promote innovative concepts fostering sustainable demand for millet, thus contributing to diversifying food sources.

“Winners of "The Great Millet Quest" will get an opportunity to work with the Unilever Future Leader’s Programme. There will also be a grand prize of Sh500,000 as an incentive to bolster their dedication to the cause, with the top prize awarded to the most innovative millet idea,” said Mr Ochieng.

The second and third runners-up will walk away with Sh250,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.