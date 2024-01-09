M-Pesa services restored

 By Betty Njeru | Jan 09, 2024
[File, Standard]

All M-Pesa services have been restored, telecommunications giant Safaricom has announced

“All M-Pesa services are now available. We apologise for any inconveniences caused, and thank you for your patience as we worked to restore them,” the firm said.

This followed hours of inactivity on the mobile money service, and numerous complaints by customers.

Users countrywide began complaining of delays in transactions at mid-day on Tuesday, January 9.

One user who attempted to purchase airtime via the application said they received a pop-up indicating that the request could not be made.

M-Pesa pop-up messages received by a Safaricm customer on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. [Screen grab]

Some banks have also notified their customers that they are unable to process M-Pesa transactions due to unprecedented delays.

.

.

