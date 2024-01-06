Legislators call on Treasury to release CDF bursary funds

 By Martin Ndiema | Jan 06, 2024
Ndindi Nyoro with other MPs on Thursday. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro has expressed confidence the Treasury will release National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) bursaries soon to allow the committees to disburse the same to schools.

Mr Nyoro was speaking when he hosted more than 12 Members of Parliament on a one-day benchmarking meeting on the labour contract model programme using the NG-CDF resources at Nyakihai Primary School in Kiharu constituency.

“Ministry of Education has released Sh31 billion for capitation to facilitate basic education in the public institutions,” said Ndindi, assuring the public that Treasury would remit the funds to the constituencies.

The MPs said their constituents were camping at the constituency offices in search of financial support to enable their children to join Form One as well as the continuing students.

During the benchmarking trip, Ndindi said it was prudent for the MPs to explore ways to develop their areas by learning from each other.

The visiting MPs Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Alice Ng’ang’a (Thika), Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa), Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), and Yakub Dubow (Bura) said they were impressed with the Kiharu Masomo Bora initiative.

Elsewhere a section of legislators from Western Kenya have called on the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u to expedite the release of the NG-CDF monies.

Speaking at Hillario in Kiminini constituency, Trans Nzoia County MP Kakai Bisau highlighted the urgency of disbursing the money.

“Our students are facing financial challenges, and bursaries play a crucial role in ensuring that they have access to quality education,” he said.

“We urge President William Ruto to intervene and expedite the release of NG-CDF funds so that we can allocate bursaries without further delay,” he added.

Luanda MP Dick Maungu, a member of the Western Caucus, called on President Ruto to leverage his influence and instruct Mr Ndung'u to fast-track the funds disbursement process.

“We acknowledge the need for accountability but emphasize that delays in fund disbursement adversely affect students who rely on bursaries for their education,” Maungu noted.

