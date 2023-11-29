Coffee rakes in Sh394m as trade thrives at auction

A farmer sorts coffee berries in Nyeri, on October 3, 2023. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The coffee market generated Sh394.9 million from the sale of 12,325 bags at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) on Tuesday.

Two leading marketing agents – New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (NKPCU) and privately owned Alliance Berries Limited – delivered 7,833 bags of the commodity as trading activities increased at the auction.

NKPCU trade generated US$1,156,261.20 from 5,324 bags of the commodity while Alliance Berries Limited delivered 2,509 bags that raised US$520,078.50.

In the trading activities, the marketing agents delivered 1,141 bags of AA class that yielded a total of US$285,815.45, 5,047 bags of AB that generated US$1,120,354.68 and 3,754 bags of C that yielded US$765,000.

Chairman of the Kenya Coffee Producers Association Peter Gikonyo said coffee was delivered to the auction platform from 492 cooperatives and estates.

“In the weekly sale, those that delivered are United Eastern 229 bags, Kipkelion 1,224 bags, Mt. Elgon 892 bags, Meru County 592 bags and Kinya 1,581 bags,” said Gikonyo.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro, who is a member of the Coffee and Tea Parliamentary Group, appreciated Mt. Kenya farmers who delivered their produce at the auction.

“Thanga-ini Cooperative from Kigumo has taken the lead to enjoy the benefits of the auction,” said Mr Munyoro.