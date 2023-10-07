Sarova takes over Nanyuki-based Maiyan Resort in latest deal

Sarova Hotels Group Managing Director Jimi Kariuki (second right), Maiyan Luxury Resort Director Joan Mworia (second left), Maiyan Luxury Resort Chairman James Mworia (left) and Sarova Hotels Finance Director Jagjit Ahluwalia after the signing of the deal earlier this week. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Sarova Hotels and Resorts has acquired the Nanyuki-based Maiyan Luxury Resort in Laikipia County.

Kenya’s largest indigenous hospitality group announced yesterday it will take over Maiyan Luxury Resort effective November 1, and rebrand it into Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki.

The takeover marks a significant milestone in Sarova’s ongoing expansion plan.

Maiyan Luxury Resort is the ninth property under the Sarova Hotels and Resorts brand.

The addition of Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki to Sarova’s portfolio is expected to boost the Mount Kenya Tourism Circuit.

“Maiyan Resort’s values align seamlessly with our own, making this partnership an exciting opportunity,” said Sarova Hotels Group Managing Director Jimi Kariuki.

Mr Kariuki said Maiyan Resort will benefit from Sarova’s experienced team, which includes operating standards, and extensive customer reach through the Sarova Zawadi Guest Loyalty programme.

“Our ultimate goal is to increase awareness of the resort which in turn will grow the number of visitors to the resorts and ensure the success of Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki,” he said.

Maiyan Luxury Resort Chairman James Mworia added: “This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a realisation of our shared vision to create a world-class destination.”

Mr Mworia said the Mount Kenya region, especially Laikipia County is witnessing a surge in interest from domestic and international travellers.