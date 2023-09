Fuel prices increases.

Fuel prices in the country have crossed the Sh200 mark, according to the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In its latest price review, EPRA revised the prices upwards as follows; Super Petrol by sh16.96, Diesel by Sh21.32 and Kerosene by Sh33.13.

This means the pump prices will be as follows; Super Petrol at sh211.64, Diesel at sh201 and Kerosene at sh202.13 per litre in Nairobi.

The prices have remained unchanged for the last two months.