Kenyans urged to embrace sustainable, impact-driven business practices

From left, Sebastian Ngida, founder Kenya Entrepreneurs Conference on Trade and Development (KENCTAD), Vuyo Lutseke, Shared Value Africa Initiative and Charles Wokabi, Sustainability Manager Absa Bank Kenya, during the 19th KENCTAD ,on September 1, 2023 at Best Western plus Hotel. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kenyans have been challenged to adopt sustainable, impact-driven business practices that will enhance the well-being of the people and the planet.

This was the main message of the 19th Kenya Entrepreneurs Conference on Trade & Development (KENCTAD), which took place on Friday, September 1 in Nairobi.

The conference, themed ‘Sustainable, Impact-Driven Business Practices’, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, academics, and sustainability enthusiasts to discuss and explore Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters.

“We’re thrilled to host the 19th edition of the KENCTAD Conference on ESG and Sustainability. In today’s ever-evolving world, where ESG considerations are integral to business and development, this event is a vital conduit for exploring innovative solutions, nurturing collaboration, and driving sustainable practices across industries,” he said.

Ebenezer Amadi, Program Manager at Sustainable Inclusive Business Kenya, the Knowledge Center under the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), said impact-driven businesses illuminate the path to a world where prosperity and the well-being of our planet coexist harmoniously.

“This event serves as a pivotal platform for private sector leaders, visionaries, and change-makers to unite and explore the forefront of sustainable business approaches. We’re excited to partner with KENCTAD on this conference, fostering ESG strategies that will shape the future of commerce and drive positive societal and environmental impact,” she said.

The conference also aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a commitment to advancing progress across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a testament to its dedication to sustainability, the conference supported two impactful projects in primary schools, focusing on handwashing education and tree planting.

Some of the topics covered in the conference included sustainable finance, climate change adaptation, ethical supply chains, corporate governance best practices, and more.

The event was organized in partnership with KEPSA’s Sustainable Inclusive Business, BLAB East Africa, East African Breweries (EABL) and Kenya Professional Realtors Association (KPRA), among other partners.