KRA quashed Sh700m income tax for Bluebird airline

Business
 By Jacob Ng’etich | Jul 11, 2023

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) recomputed the income tax for an airline for the financial years 2017 to 2022 which led to the reduction of accumulated losses to Sh700 million in 2021.

Documents from the taxman indicate they had initially filed more than Sh1 billion tax case against Bluebird Airlines based on assessment but offered to recompute the amount thus reducing it to Sh350 million and agreed to cancel the notices it issued in January last year seeking the said amount.

KRA Commissioner of Domestic Taxes,  KRA and Bluebird Airlines resolved the dispute and recorded a consent dated January 13, 2023 allowing the taxman to lose millions.

Bluebird Aviation sued KRA in January last year leading to an arbitration that reduced the amount after it argued that the taxman’s action to issue them with the notices violated their right to exhaust dispute resolution mechanisms.

KRA signed a consent drawn by Bluebird conceding Sh700 million because of recomputed accounts, which were not provided in court and the taxman did not file response after the airline filed a Judicial review.

Related Topics
Previous article
AG ordered to review sentences slapped on elderly prisoners
Next article
Shakahola death toll rises to 350 after 12 bodies retrieved
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Mitumba sector adds over 800,000 jobs in 10 years, eyes more
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Reality check after Kenya breaches Sh10tr debt ceiling
By Tuqa Jirmo 8 hrs ago
Opinion
Sustainability should be at the heart of Kenya's blue economy
.

Latest Stories

High Court freezes Finance Act 2023
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
34 mins ago
Tea billionaire faces auctioneer's hammer
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Why fuel is always a low-hanging fruit for the taxman amid uproar
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Reality check after Kenya breaches Sh10tr debt ceiling
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Domestic borrowing: State tightens chokehold on firms
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Kamau Muthoni 34 mins ago
Business
High Court freezes Finance Act 2023
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Tea billionaire faces auctioneer's hammer
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why fuel is always a low-hanging fruit for the taxman amid uproar
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Reality check after Kenya breaches Sh10tr debt ceiling

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.