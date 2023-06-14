Ruto appoints former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge new CBK governor

Business
 By Mate Tongola | Jun 14, 2023

 Newly appointed CBK Governor Kamau Thugge at Parliament, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed former Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge as the new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor.

Thugge will now take over from Patrick Njoroge who has held the position for the last eight years.

Thugge, whose term begins on June 19, becomes the country’s 10th CBK governor.

"I, William Samoei Ruto, appoint Kamau Thugge to be the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, for a period of four years, with effect from June 19, 2023," a gazette notice dated June 13 read in part.

Thugge who was nominated by Ruto on May 15, was appointed following a report by the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee in his favour.

The incoming governor underwent vetting before his name was submitted to the president for appointment.

During his vetting, Thugge indicated that his main focus should he take over the mantle as CBK Governor will be to consolidate the country’s banking sector as a way of ensuring its efficiency and stability.

"The nominee informed the committee that if confirmed, he would ensure greater realisation of mergers and acquisitions in the banking sector as a solution to ensure efficiency and stability in the banking industry," the committee report read.

It was also during the vetting that he revealed his net worth being Sh450m.

Thugge has previously worked in the Ministry of Finance as head of the Fiscal and Monetary Affairs Department, Economic Secretary, and as Senior Economic Advisor.

Before joining the Ministry of Finance, he worked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Economist, Senior Economist, and Deputy Division Chief.

Related Topics
Previous article
Property of unknown value destroyed as fire razes Mutindwa market
.

Similar Articles

By Tony Mwiti 13 hrs ago
Opinion
Kenya must change tack to get out of current economic crisis
By Jacinta Mutura 13 hrs ago
Business
Indians lauded for their contribution to economy
By Antony Gitonga 17 hrs ago
Business
Keroche gets new CEO after Tabitha Karanja takes a bow
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Ndung'u walks tight rope in bid to finance Sh3.6 trillion budget
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
20 mins ago
Premium Taxes that might hit your bottomline
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
20 mins ago
Former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge appointed new CBK governor
Business
By Mate Tongola
57 mins ago
Lessons on building a purpose-driven business
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
13 hrs ago
Report: Why business remains a man's world
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
13 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 20 mins ago
Business
Premium Ndung'u walks tight rope in bid to finance Sh3.6 trillion budget
By Macharia Kamau 20 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Taxes that might hit your bottomline
By Mate Tongola 57 mins ago
Business
Former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge appointed new CBK governor
By Macharia Kamau 13 hrs ago
Enterprise
Lessons on building a purpose-driven business

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.