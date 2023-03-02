We are dealing with policies to guarantee hustle, DP assures traders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [ [DPCS]

Deputy President Rigathi on Wednesday met with Nairobi traders to quell the brewing dispute over cheaper goods sold in the city by Chinese nationals.

In the March 1 multi-agency meeting which also composed of senior government officials, the DP assured the traders that the Kenya Kwanza government will ensure that they have a level playing ground.

According to him, the government is ready to listen to their cries and streamline policies to ensure that their hustles are not edged out of business.

“This is a government that listens to the people. It's a guiding principle President William Ruto has entrenched in his administration and we are keen to ensure all our doors are open to anyone who wants to raise their grievances with us,” he said.

The Harambee House Annex meeting was convened by the DP after the traders sought his audience was attended by Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) and Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo, counterparts Abubakar Hassan Abubakar (Investment) and Julius Korir (Cabinet Affairs).

Other top government officials present were Kenya Revenue Authority Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura, Acting KRA Commissioner-General Rispah Simiyu, Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Bernard Njiraini, Anti-Counterfeit Authority Executive Director Robi Mbugua and Director of Immigration Alexander Muteshi and other heads of respective agencies.

He told them to feel free to always reach out to him reiterating the Kenya Kwanza government was an open, receptive administration keen on ensuring growth and success of local businesses.

He said the government would not turn its back on the people who overwhelmingly voted for them saying owners of micro, small and medium enterprises formed the bulk of their supporters.

“The government you elected cannot abandon you. It will always listen to you and ensure your businesses thrive,” he stated.

The DP asked the traders to allow the government to exhaustively look into the issues and come up with comprehensive feedback to their problems in the next three weeks.

In the meantime, Mr Gachagua assured the traders that the government will be rolling out quick interventions to cushion their businesses against deterrent policies.

