State boosts local vehicle assembler with military deal
BUSINESS
By Vivianne Wandera | September 25th 2021
Kenya is expected to save about Sh1 billion by buying locally-made vehicles for the military in a deal where Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) will deliver 300 vehicles at an average cost of Sh2.5 million.
This will cost the government Sh750 million, saving cash that would have been spent on expensive imports.
Trade and Industrialisation CS Betty Maina visited the AVA plant on Thursday during a tour of the Kilifi Export Processing Zone. The plant was opened in 1975.
“The automotive (industry) is a critical sector that the president is passionate about and has driven the formulation of the national automotive policy whose results we are starting to see.
“That policy has the ambition of creating a very vibrant motor sector in Kenya,” she said.
AVA assembles multiple brands of vehicles, among them Daimler, known for production of luxury Mercedes Benz and BMW cars.
Other brands include Tata, Volvo, Scania and Toyota.
Manufacturing has remained a key part of the government’s Big Four Agenda, with the sector staying resilient despite the harsh effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
AVA currently has a rolling order from the National Police Service to manufacture 132 Mahindra cars.
“The speed of production is moderated to meet the highest international standards and these skills are transferred to the over 370 local employees,” the firm said in a presentation released by State House during the Kilifi tour.
Further, in a bid to promote local industry, the State stopped importing boots for the disciplined forces.
Last year, local firm Umoja sold 22,000 pairs of boots to the government at Sh66 million, which would have cost Sh176 million if imported.
Local cement firms eye own clinker production to cut costsProduct is a key ingredient but is largely sourced from countries in the Middle East and Asia.
Cost saving tactics to survive harsh economic timesThanks to rising cost of living, Kenyans have devised smart ways to cut spending. Every coin saved could be used for future emergencies.
MOST READ
Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Matatus in Nairobi to pay more in seasonal ticket fees from Saturday
NEWS
- What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time
REAL ESTATE
- MPs reject Treasury’s plan for new fund to repay costly loans
NEWS
- How speculation and illegal money have heated up property prices
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village
ENTERPRISE