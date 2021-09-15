× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Survey: Toyota and Subaru most preferred car brands in Kenya

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | September 15th 2021

Toyota Hilux.

Japanese cars have remained the most preferred automotive brand for the Kenyan market. Toyota topped the list of personal cars with a 72 per cent preference followed by Subaru at 12 per cent according to a new report by Sagaci Research.

The report provides 2021 insights into car ownership and preferences across Africa. Third place was taken by the German brand Mercedes-Benz, with another Japanese automaker Honda taking the fourth position.

BMW was placed fifth. “Across Africa, in the South, East and West, Toyota was one of the most popular choices in terms of respondents who were aware of and had ever purchased the brand,” noted the report by the firm which provides market research and data analytics for African markets.

“Toyota poses a real competition to its German rivals in certain parts of the continent, as well as highlighting interesting differences between demographic groups.”

READ MORE

 World beaters lining up for East African Safari Classic Rally set for 10th – 18th February 2022

 Guns, bullets recovered from suspects driving Land Cruiser V8, Benz in Kilimani

 Sue gets lost in dusty Vasha

 Impeached Wajir Governor's official vehicles withdrawn

In South Africa, Volkswagen ranked first, followed by Toyota, Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Hyundai and Audi. “In addition to Toyota and Mercedes which were popular across the continent, Peugeot ranked highly within Western African nations, whereas Subaru and Nissan were popular in the East,” noted the report.

However, according to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association, Toyota was the second-highest vehicle seller in the country after Isuzu, selling 1,352 new units in the first six months of the year.

Subaru sold 19 new units from local authorised dealers.

Government data notes that second-hand car models make up more than 85 per cent of the imported fully built units in Kenya, with the bulk coming from Japan.

Sagaci Research managing director Julien Garcier said the report would help explain some cultural norms and inequalities existing within certain countries for women and the lower classes.

“While in Europe, ownership of cars is slightly declining in favour of shared ownership or rental, car ownership still has a long way to go across the African continent and remains a distant dream for many. Some brands have figured this out and seem to be surfing the wave… but this changes rapidly,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

WRC Rally Final Day: Event started on Thursday, fans trooped to Naivasha for Rally

WRC rally comes to a close today with team Toyota poised to win

Tension is high in Nyali after a car allegedly plunged in the ocean early in the morning

Share this story
‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more
Have you noted many Kenyans prefer to withdraw cash from an agent instead of sending money directly to a phone number?
Why fruit exporters need more support
Fruit and vegetable exporters have asked for government support to boost recovery efforts owing to the economic ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MOST READ

Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors
Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors

NEWS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more
Why fruit exporters need more support

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Why fruit exporters need more support
What it takes to run a beauty parlour

By Vivianne Wandera | 1 hour ago

What it takes to run a beauty parlour
Talent Soko takes the hassle out of job hunting

By Allan Mungai | 1 hour ago

Talent Soko takes the hassle out of job hunting
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC