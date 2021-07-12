× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen rules out rationing of electricity

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | July 12th 2021

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has ruled out introducing power rationing in the country despite a drop in water levels at Masinga Dam. The State corporation noted that the dam, the country’s largest hydropower station, would run optimally throughout the year due to good hydrology.

The move follows reports that peak electricity demand had shot up from 1,661 megawatts (MW), at the height of Covid-19, to 1,994 MW as more industries resumed operations.

In a statement, the firm said water levels in Masinga that produce 40MW stood at 1054.17m above sea level (ASL) against a minimum operation of 1035m ASL.

“Masinga Dam is our biggest dam with a height of 1,056m Above Sea Level and will be able to run the hydropower plants optimally throughout the year,” KenGen said in a statement.

READ MORE

 Estimated electricity bills are illegal, court tells Kenya Power

 KenGen forced to modify hydropower projects to adapt to climate change

 Ngong Hills wind power site the perfect place to unwind, enjoy cool breeze

 KenGen starts drilling works on Ethiopia’s Sh7.6b second phase contract

The power producer also noted that the highest peak demand recorded in the country stood at 1,994MW as more industries reopened.

The units of electricity supplied at the height of the pandemic declined to a low of 28,108MWh with a peak demand of 1,661MW in April 2020.

“With the relaxation of containment measures, the electricity demand and supply has gradually grown to 36,225.96MWh and peak demand to 1,994MW,” it noted. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

Ten MPs push for the cancellation of the acquisition of over 3,000 acres of land by KenGen

KenGen increases output from hydro power plants

Share this story
Kenya to pay China Sh35 billion this month as debt holiday ends
The payment will include a principal of $183.5 million (Sh19.8 billion) and interest of $142.2 million (Sh15.4 billion), according to World Bank data.
Kenya ups stake in Shelter Afrique with Sh1b injection
Kenya’s stake in the firm stands at 18.72 per cent, ahead of Nigeria 13.71 per cent and African Development Bank 13.25 per cent.

MOST READ

Wave of neglect sweeps over the beaches of Lake Victoria
Wave of neglect sweeps over the beaches of Lake Victoria

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Isaiah Gwengi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Covid offers perfect kick for businesses to think big

By XN Iraki | 6 hours ago

Covid offers perfect kick for businesses to think big
Mining firms starve State of billions in unpaid royalties

By Kamau Macharia | 13 hours ago

Mining firms starve State of billions in unpaid royalties
Wave of neglect sweeps over the beaches of Lake Victoria

By Isaiah Gwengi | 13 hours ago

Wave of neglect sweeps over the beaches of Lake Victoria
Cage fish farming roils the waters of regional lake

By James Omoro | 13 hours ago

Cage fish farming roils the waters of regional lake
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC